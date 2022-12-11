Musk Brands Twitter A 'crime Scene' As He Vows To Dig Up 'darkest Secrets'; Users React

The saga of the third part of Twitter files has caused a wave of shock among netizens. From Biden’s laptory story to alleged election interference, the allegation made by Twitter files gave people an insight into the deepest and darkest world of social media content moderation. Amidst the chaos, the new head of Twitter, Elon Musk, who is known for his explosive tweets shared a cryptic message on Sunday that prompted netizens to react.

On Sunday, following the rage caused by the recent revelations made by the 3 part of Twitter files, Musk wrote, “Twitter is both a social media company and a crime scene”. While some wonder what it meant, others believed that Musk was alluding to the recent revelations made by the Twitter files. In the midst of all the speculations, some netizens even managed to take laugh at it by sharing numerous memes.

Twitter is both a social media company and a crime scene — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 10, 2022

The speculations by netizens that Musk was alluding to Twitter files became even more solid after Musk posted another tweet one hour later. In the tweet, Musk shared a meme in which it’s written, “Twitter’s darkest secrets” and showed himself as the one who is digging up all of them. While some praised the Tesla CEO for the recent revelation, other Twitter users claim that they are here for the drama.

Elon with Twitter rn pic.twitter.com/g0sJthWeR8 — Occidentally on Purpose🥩 (@occidentally) December 10, 2022

Why Musk called Twitter a crime scene?

Earlier this month, Journalist Matt Tabbi, opened a pandora's box after he shared some of the darkest secrets the social media networking platform was holding in. The Tesla CEO then went on to share the tweets, relishing the recent revelation. Taibbi’s tweet threads involved numerous allegations, that involved Joe Biden's son, Hunter Biden, the FBI, and even the US Presidential Elections of 2020. The revelations by the journalist made many heads turn.

The Twitter Files, Part 3



Deplatforming the President https://t.co/nvdlRNYXxA — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 10, 2022

In the third part of the Twitter files, Taibbi claimed that the foundation to deplatform or ban former US President Donald Trump was laid way before he was banned for making explosive tweets following the January 6, capital attack. The allegations made by part three of the Twitter filed left netizens in complete shock. Following the release of the new threads, the Tesla CEO wrote, “Do I think Trump would have lost anyway? Yes. And, as a reminder, I supported Biden, Hilary and Obama. Nonetheless, election interference by social media companies obviously undermines the public’s faith in democracy and is wrong”. Hence, the cryptic message shared by the Tesla CEO also seemed like a dig at the recent revelations of this ordeal. On Sunday, Musk even went on to share part 4 of the Twitter files which continued the saga of de-platforming former president Donald Trump.