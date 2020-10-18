Last Updated:

Netizens Comes Down Heavily On Twitter After It Labels Leh As China's Territory

In a highly deplorable incident, netizens lashed out at Twitter after it labelled Ladakh under China's territory during a live broadcast

In a highly questionable incident, netizens lashed out at Twitter after it labelled Ladakh under China's territory during a live broadcast. The incident was brought to light after Nitin A Gokhale decided to go live on Twitter from Hall of Fame in Leh. The location of Gokhale marked by Twitter read as - 'Jammu and Kashmir, People's Republic of China.' This did not just happen with his account; multiple netizens tried to go live from the region, sharing screenshots of how Twitter was marking the region as China's territory. 

Netizens outraged

Netizens lashed out at Twitter, questioning whether a tech company was above the law of the land. Urging Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad, netizens demanded strict action against the micro-blogging site. 

This is not the first time that Twitter has committed this 'mistake'. Back in 2016, Twitter was accused of showing the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir under Pakistan and China's territory. The Centre had then come forward with a ‘The Geospatial Information Regulation Bill 2016’ which was later removed. "Whoever acquired any geospatial information of India in contravention of the law shall be punished with a fine ranging from Rs 1 crore to Rs 100 crore and/ or imprisonment for a period upto seven years,” the draft bill read.

