Netizens Comes Down Heavily On Twitter After It Labels Leh As China's Territory

In a highly questionable incident, netizens lashed out at Twitter after it labelled Ladakh under China's territory during a live broadcast. The incident was brought to light after Nitin A Gokhale decided to go live on Twitter from Hall of Fame in Leh. The location of Gokhale marked by Twitter read as - 'Jammu and Kashmir, People's Republic of China.' This did not just happen with his account; multiple netizens tried to go live from the region, sharing screenshots of how Twitter was marking the region as China's territory.

Tweeple pl put Hall of Fame Leh as your location for live broadcast and see what’s happening. It shows location as Jammu and Kashmir, Peoples Republic of China. I tested it again. Outrageous. Pl flood Twitter with complaints. GoI should take immediate action. @rsprasad pic.twitter.com/pbnr8364at — Nitin A. Gokhale (@nitingokhale) October 18, 2020

Netizens outraged

Netizens lashed out at Twitter, questioning whether a tech company was above the law of the land. Urging Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad, netizens demanded strict action against the micro-blogging site.

So @Twitter has decided to reconfigure geography and declare Jammu & Kashmir as part of People's Republic of #China . If this is not a violation of #India laws, what is? Citizens of India have been punished for far less. But US Big Tech is above the law? @nitingokhale @rsprasad pic.twitter.com/euelMvCxTy — Kanchan Gupta (@KanchanGupta) October 18, 2020

And joke is on them . After all this licking boots. Still CCP don't allow Twitter inside China — MUDDAABAAZ (@muddaabaaz) October 18, 2020

Put monetary sanction to this kind of act on @TwitterIndia @TwitterSupport .Govt of India should take action swiftly @rsprasad @amitmalviya @AmitShah — Amit Kumar (@GyanamitKumar) October 18, 2020

@rsprasad Sir, when are you planning to take stringent action against @Twitter regarding this issue?



Twitter is violating the law of land. Needs to feel the heat.@HMOIndia @PMOIndia @OpIndia_com — Fitoori फितूरी🇮🇳 (@UrbanFitoor) October 18, 2020

Twitter

You are humilating a State. You have no any right to do this. U shall be punished for this serious offence. On whose instruction did u do it? I seek formal answer. — Mukund Shevkar (@ShevkarMukund) October 18, 2020

This is not the first time that Twitter has committed this 'mistake'. Back in 2016, Twitter was accused of showing the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir under Pakistan and China's territory. The Centre had then come forward with a ‘The Geospatial Information Regulation Bill 2016’ which was later removed. "Whoever acquired any geospatial information of India in contravention of the law shall be punished with a fine ranging from Rs 1 crore to Rs 100 crore and/ or imprisonment for a period upto seven years,” the draft bill read.

