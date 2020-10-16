Twitter Down: What's The Issue And When Will The Service Be Back?

Microblogging platform Twitter Inc recently faced a global outage due to which millions of users weren't able to send any tweets or access their timelines. Twitter confirmed that the outage was a result of an “inadvertent change” that was deployed in the company's internal systems.

Twitter has been down for many of you and we’re working to get it back up and running for everyone.



We had some trouble with our internal systems and don’t have any evidence of a security breach or hack. — Twitter Support (@TwitterSupport) October 15, 2020

Twitter is over capacity

Twitter was returning an error message “overcapacity” when tried to access their timelines. Other users reported that the platform was displaying an “Oops, something went wrong” error message without explaining the exact issue. A few uses also received a message saying "Tweets aren’t loading right now.”

So, if you are running into any issues while logging in to your Twitter handle or refreshing, it is mostly due to the ongoing issue with the platform. So, rest assured as it doesn't have anything to do with your Twitter profile or your internet connection. The issue is from Twitter's end and it will soon be resolved for all regions.

As per DownDetector, the reports of the outage reached its peak in the US by the evening, with more than 50,000 reports. However, the number went down within a few hours. In India, there were relatively much lesser reports than countries like the US and UK.

Twitter not working - How to fix it?

For users who are experiencing an issue logging in or accessing any Twitter services, there is nothing that can be done at your end to resolve the issue. All you need to do is wait for the company to address the issue and fix it at their end. Fortunately, the platform has assured users that the service will be back up for all regions within just a few hours and also confirmed that there wasn't any evidence of a hack or a breach of security. And while the servers may still be down in certain locations, it appears that the issue has been resolved for most regions.

Just like any other popular social media platform, Twitter has been experienced outages several times since its inception. A few months ago, the social networking service was also targeted by hackers in an attempt to take control of popular personalities including politicians, and celebrities.

Image credits: @ymoran | Unsplash