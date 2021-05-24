Netizens Send Virtual Flowers To Doctors Who Helped Premature Hyderabad Baby Beat COVID-19

In among the most heartwarming stories to have come about in the midst of the crisis caused by the second wave of Coronavirus, an infant who was tested COVID positive a week after his birth has now been discharged from a private hospital in Hyderabad- KIMS Cuddles. The baby was born preterm on April 17, at 28 weeks of pregnancy due to severe COVID-19 in the mother needing mechanical ventilatory support. On the 8th day, the baby started showing COVID symptoms and tested positive. The doctors immediately put the baby on a ventilator and now the baby has successfully defeated COVID. After the recovery and another PCR test, the baby was shifted out of isolation, nursed in a warm room, and given appropriate care with mother's milk, micronutrient supplementation, and thermal support.

Netizens hail miracle baby and the doctors who treated him

The news of Hyderabad's Miracle Baby has attracted a lot of attention and appreciation from netizens. They congratulated the parents, doctors and wished for the well-being of the baby. Some of the comments from the netizens included, "Real covid warrior" and "Cute COVID Warrior".

Assuming survivor child is Baby Girl, Let me wish & bless that Little Angel to have a happy and healthy Life ahead.. 🙏👏🖐 — Dr Sravan Kumar Dasoju (@sravandasoju) May 23, 2021

Real covid warrior. — sudip sarkar (@srsudip) May 23, 2021

Cute CoVid Warrior ❤️❤️❤️ — Aarav's Dad (@Fading_shadow) May 23, 2021

Nice to hear , long live child,

Thanks to Doctors & Nurses 🤘 — தமிழன் 💙 (@cbe_pasanga) May 23, 2021

Congratulations to the proud parents n the whole team that made this possible …awesome — deepika sharma (@meenutwo) May 23, 2021

Congratulations to parents

Special appreciation to KIMS hospital #Hyderabad — iAmRaghavendra (@IAmRaghavendrah) May 23, 2021

Congratulations💐 to the Doctors of KIMS Hospital for creating history by saving the life of youngest #COVID19 patient who was very critical. Wishing the lucky parents and the miracle baby a blessed and a healthy long life!! 👌👏💐 — Irfan Khan (@IrfanKhanhyd) May 24, 2021

COVID-19 situation in Telangana

COVID-19 cases in Telangana continue to show a declining trend with 2,242 fresh infections being reported on Sunday, taking the tally to over 5.53 lakh, while the toll stood at 3,125 with 19 deaths. Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) accounted for the most number of cases with 343, followed by Rangareddy (174) and Karimnagar (165), a health department bulletin said.

The state has 40,489 active cases. The cases have shown a decline since May 18, when the state logged 3,982 cases. With 4,693 people being cured on Sunday, the total number of recoveries stood at 5,09,663. The cumulative number of cases was 5,53,277. Over 42,000 samples were tested on Sunday, taking the cumulative to over 1.45 crore. The samples tested per million population was over 3.89 lakh, the bulletin said. The case fatality rate and the recovery rate in the state stood at 0.56 per cent and 92.11 per cent, compared to 1.1 per cent and 88.3 per cent at the national level.

(Image Credits: RepublicTV)