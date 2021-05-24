Last Updated:

Netizens Send Virtual Flowers To Doctors Who Helped Premature Hyderabad Baby Beat COVID-19

In among the most heartwarming stories to have come about in the midst of the crisis caused by the second wave of Coronavirus, an infant who was tested COVID positive a week after his birth has now been discharged from a private hospital in Hyderabad- KIMS Cuddles. The baby was born preterm on April 17, at 28 weeks of pregnancy due to severe COVID-19 in the mother needing mechanical ventilatory support. On the 8th day, the baby started showing COVID symptoms and tested positive. The doctors immediately put the baby on a ventilator and now the baby has successfully defeated COVID. After the recovery and another PCR test, the baby was shifted out of isolation, nursed in a warm room, and given appropriate care with mother's milk, micronutrient supplementation, and thermal support.

Netizens hail miracle baby and the doctors who treated him

The news of Hyderabad's Miracle Baby has attracted a lot of attention and appreciation from netizens. They congratulated the parents, doctors and wished for the well-being of the baby. Some of the comments from the netizens included, "Real covid warrior" and "Cute COVID Warrior".

COVID-19 situation in Telangana

COVID-19 cases in Telangana continue to show a declining trend with 2,242 fresh infections being reported on Sunday, taking the tally to over 5.53 lakh, while the toll stood at 3,125 with 19 deaths. Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) accounted for the most number of cases with 343, followed by Rangareddy (174) and Karimnagar (165), a health department bulletin said.

With 4,693 people being cured on Sunday, the total number of recoveries stood at 5,09,663. The cumulative number of cases was 5,53,277. Over 42,000 samples were tested on Sunday, taking the cumulative to over 1.45 crore. The samples tested per million population was over 3.89 lakh, the bulletin said. The case fatality rate and the recovery rate in the state stood at 0.56 per cent and 92.11 per cent, compared to 1.1 per cent and 88.3 per cent at the national level. 

