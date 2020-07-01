'Fair & Transparent Procedure?': Indians Slam Overwhelming Chinese Hypocrisy After App Ban

Soon after India's announcement to ban 59 Chinese apps, the Chinese government on Tuesday expressed its concern and opposed the actions of the Indian government. A statement issued by the Chinese embassy in India said that "the Chinese side is seriously concerned with and firmly opposed to such action".

China's reaction on questioning India's decision on the ban the mobile apps did not really impress the Indian netizens and led to serious criticism in response. The netizens lambasted China for preaching India on ‘fair and transparent procedure’ when the country has for decades been guilty on virtually every convention of foreign trade, including blocking Internet and tech companies, banning websites, blatantly copying IP, dumping of goods, etc.

"India's measure selectively and discriminatorily aims at certain Chinese apps on ambiguous and far-fetched grounds, runs against fair and transparent procedure requirements, abuses national security exceptions, and suspects of violating the WTO rules", Spokesperson of the Chinese Embassy in India Counselor Ji Rong said.

Netizens Show China the Mirror

A user said "China, which blocks Twitter, Facebook, YouTube and many other social media giants is preaching India on ‘fair and transparent procedure". While another user said "Please enlighten us banning of Twitter, Whatsapp, Facebook, Instagram, Snapchat, etc in China comes under which "fair & transparent procedure requirements?".

Some of the netizens even went on to say that China is bullying all its neighbours, which India put a firm stop to. "Ohh ho ho who is talking and advising #India to be transparent. When your #PLA and your #ChinaLeadership can't be trusted, misusing the #LAC Rules&Regulations, Bullying all neighbors, in blind Territory looting mood, through all sorts of wrong propaganda, mischievous act", a netizen said.

India Bans 59 Chinese Apps

On Monday, the government of India banned 59 Chinese Apps including TikTok. The Centre stated that it has received many complaints from various sources including several reports about misuse of these apps for stealing and surreptitiously transmitting users’ data in an unauthorized manner to servers that have locations outside India. Hence, in a move to protect the sovereignty of Indian Cyberspace and to ensure the interests of crores of Indian mobile users, the government has stated that this was a major blow to China’s Digital Silk Route ambitions. The move came amid the ongoing India-China standoff at the Line of Actual Control (LAC) and China's overwhelming belligerence following the Covid pandemic originating from its shores.

