'Pay $8': Elon Musk's Epic Reply To US Politician's Dig Over Twitter Verification Fee

Elon Musk has shot back at US Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez after she criticised Musk's plan to charge $8 per month to get Twitter's blue tick mark.

Ajay Sharma
Elon Musk

Image: AP/Pixabay


Billionaire businessman and Twitter's new owner Elon Musk has shot back at US Congresswoman and Democratic party leader Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (AOC) after she criticised Musk's plan to charge $8 per month for Twitter users to avail the verified blue tick mark. 

Earlier, American politician Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez took a dig at Elon Musk without mentioning his name and said that a "billionaire" is trying to sell people on the idea that "free speech" is an $8 per month subscription plan.

Reacting to Cortez's tweet, the Tesla CEO said, "Your feedback is appreciated, now pay $8." In addition to this, on Wednesday, Musk also drew attention to a $58 sweatshirt from Cortez's website, indicating that he is charging way less than Cortez.

After this virtual exchange of words, Cortez claimed that her Twitter mentions/notifications conveniently weren't working and she was informed via text that she "seem to have gotten under a certain billionaire’s skin".

'Please continue complaining, but it will cost $8': Elon Musk

After Twitter's new boss Elon Musk confirmed a premium plan for verified users, the microblogging platform has been filled with posts criticising Musk's unprecedented move. Despite facing immense criticism, Musk confirmed he will continue with his plans. The chaotic scene on the platform came as Musk announced that verified users have to pay at least $8 to maintain their "elite status symbol" on Tuesday. 

Notably, the verification badge, which is often called a "blue tick" mark, is granted to celebrities, politicians, business leaders and journalists. Besides, the social media giant also uses the blue check mark to verify activists and people who suddenly find themselves in the news, as well as little-known journalists at small publications around the globe.

