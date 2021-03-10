Proceeds From Online Auction Of Tweet Will Be Donated To Poor In Africa: Twitter CEO

The CEO of Twitter, Jack Dorsey who is also a bitcoin enthusiast recently hosted an auction where his tweet "just setting up my twttr" from 2006 — went live for sale after Dorsey listed it as a 'unique identification signature' on a website for selling tweets as NFTSs (non-fungible tokens). The CEO of the global networking giant has announced that 'the proceeds raised in the process of this online auction will be donated to Give Directly— a charitable fundraising project that directly gives cash to extremely poor families in Africa.



"One-of-a-kind" tweet, can't be replaced



Taking to Twitter, Dorsey on Tuesday said that the digital auction will go on till March 21. The tweet that he has placed on the online platform as an NFT, is one-of-a-kind tweet — meaning it cannot be replaced. His tweet will remain on the platform even after it has been "bought" in the auction.

Ending this March 21st



Will immediately convert proceeds to #Bitcoin



And send to @GiveDirectly Africa Response — jack (@jack) March 9, 2021





Until Wednesday, people from across the world have already bid $2.5 million to buy the first live tweet shared by Dorsey. Bitcoin enthusiasts globally have been gathering tweets, digital art, videos, and more such media that they then put on sale, on online platforms. Dorsey also shared a link to the online auction that reads "Valuables" with his tweet from 2006. The auction page reads "Want to buy this tweet?" while there is a message box for bidders to mention what they are willing to pay. It also has links to guide users that are embedded in a question that reads "How does this work?"



Meanwhile, another company owned by Dorsey — Sqaure Inc, has invested $170 million in bitcoin, in February. The CEO of the world's largest networking platform had recently also said that he will double the total annual revenue of Twitter to over $7.5 billion in 2023.

