In a fresh dispute with the microblogging site, Serbian autocratic President Aleksandar Vucic challenged Twitter to close his account as it did with Donald Trump. The challenge came after several Serbian media outlets under his control were labelled state-affiliated by the social media site. In January, Twitter had deleted former US President Donald Trump's account alleging him of inciting people during the violence in the US Capitol.

In a statement, the Serbian leader openly stated that he 'can't wait' to get banned from Twitter.

"I can't wait for them (Twitter) to close my account so I become another Trump in the world," Vucic said.

Questioning Twitter's move, Vucic asked, 'Who should they cooperate with, tycoons, thieves and criminals?' Explaining the cooperation between media and the Government, the Serbian leader added that it is a normal thing however Twitter is trying to censor it. Twitter has defined state-affiliated media as outlets where the state exercises control over editorial content through financial resources, direct or indirect political pressures, and/or control over production and distribution.

Serbia Government's hold over media outlets

As per the official report, Vucic, a former ultranationalist, is known for keeping a tight grip on Serbia's mass media since he came to power 10 years ago. Serbia's pro-government outlets, including the state TV, regularly blast the few remaining independent media in Serbia, claiming they are controlled by corrupt opposition figures or Western embassies. Vucic congratulated all the media that have received such a Twitter label on their accounts, saying they are spreading the freedom-loving ideas. Besides Serbia, the labels also appear on numerous Twitter accounts around the world, including the US, China, France, Russia, Germany, Italy, Japan, Saudi Arabia, Spain, Turkey and the United Arab Emirates.

Twitter suspends Donald Trump's account permanently

Earlier, in January Twitter suspended Trump's account permanently saying “after reviewing of tweets from the Donald Trump account and the context around them — how they are being received and interpreted on and off Twitter — we have permanently suspended the account due to the risk of further incitement of violence”.

It added, "In the context of horrific events this week (US Capitol violence), we made it clear that additional violations of the Twitter Rules would potentially result in this very course of action. Our public interest framework exists to enable the public to hear from elected officials and world leaders directly. It is built on a principle that the people have a right to hold power to account in the open”.

(With agency inputs)