Shatrughan Sinha's Twitter Handle Hacked; Renamed To 'Elon Musk' By Cybercriminals

Cybercriminals have allegedly hacked Bollywood's veteran actor and Congress leader Shatrughan Sinha's official Twitter handle. They have changed its name to Elon Musk. The politician's display profile photo has also been replaced with a photo of a rocket launch. Have a look at it below.

Shatrughan Sinha's Twitter hacked

However, it seems that the hackers had left the password of his verified Twitter handle unchanged as the actor recently posted a tweet on his party colleague, unaware of the changes to his account. As soon as the actor learned about the changes, he rectified the changes made by cybercriminals.

Moreover, this is not the first time that cybercriminals have renamed prominent profiles Elon Musk. Several months ago, the Twitter handle of Lok Sabha MP Asaduddin Owaisi’s party All-India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) was hacked as well. Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi's twitter profile was also hacked. His Twitter handle @narendramodi_in had then shared several tweets asking people to donate Bitcoin to specific accounts.

Shatrughan Sinha's political career

Shatrughan Sinha had quit the BJP to join the Congress in the month of April 2019. He even contested 2019 Lok Sabha polls from the Patna Sahib constituency in Bihar on the party's ticket against BJP's Ravi Shankar Prasad. The now-Congress leader had been at loggerheards with the BJP over several issues. The actor-turned politician had also criticised the demonetisation move and the implementation of the Goods and Services Tax.

Sinha's acting career

Sinha made his acting debut with 1969 release Pyar Hi Pyar, where he portrayed villain's character. He then went on to feature in numerous hit films such as Prem Pujari, Parwana, Mere Apne, Dost Aur Dushman, Gambler, Do Raha, Ghulam Begum Badshah, Shaitaan, Dost, Amar Shakti, Kaala Patthar, Vidrohi, Iraada, Yaar Meri Zindagi and many more. In the recent past, he had lent his voice for 2013's Mahabharat as Lord Krishna. He was last seen in 2018's Yamla Pagla Deewana: Phir Se as Judge Sunil Sinha. The actor is married to former Miss India Poonam Sinha. The couple are blessed three children - Sonakshi Sinha, Luv Sinha and Kush Sinha.

IMAGE: PTI