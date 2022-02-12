Last Updated:

Snapchat Down: Why Does Snapchat Face Login Issue And Say Check Connection?

There is a possibility that the Snapchat app itself might be down or it could be due to the devices people are using to try and access the app.

Seeing the 'Could not Connect' error on Snapchat, thousands of reports have flooded into Downdetector complaining that they can't access the app. People in many places discovered that issues are related to logging in and a server connection. It is still unclear what is causing the problems.

A few Snapchat users have reported map and location issues too. Some of the technical issues meant users could not post their usual snap to the app or share it with their friends. 

About Snapchat app

Snapchat is an app that serves as a platform for sending and receiving photos, videos, and text messages on mobile phones. The sender of a message is able to determine the period that a message can be viewed by setting a limit between one and ten seconds.

