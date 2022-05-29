Snapchat Releases 'Shared Stories': Here's Everything You Need To Know About New Feature

Snapchat is rolling out a new feature that will make it easier for users to share Snaps together. The feature is called Shared Stories. Users can create Shared Stories by tapping on the option to create a new story and selecting 'Shared Story.' In a way, the feature is like a group on WhatsApp where users can share images, and here instead the images will be Snaps created via the Snapchat camera and they will behave as Snaps do. Keep reading to know more about the Snapchat Shared Stories feature.

As per Snapchat, Shared Stories is a new type of Custom Stories, a product that previously allowed Snapchat users to create a Story and add friends to view and contribute. Now, with the new Shared Stories feature, users who have been added to the group can add their friends as well, "making it easier for the whole soccer team, camp, squad, or group of new coworkers to get in on the fun."

Snapchat Shared Stories features

Snaps sent to a Shared Story will disappear after 24 hours. Additionally, Shared Stories do not have a chat component, unlike regular friend Stories and Groups.

Snapchat uses automatic language detection and new community review tools to moderate the content in Shared Stories.

The application will notify users if they have joined a Shared Story with someone whom they have blocked.

In related news, Snapchat is working on a new parental control feature that will allow guardians to monitor the activities of their children on the app. Earlier this month, the platform revealed that it reaches 75% of 13-44-year-olds in over 20 countries around the world. It is important to mention that other social platforms including Instagram and Facebook, already have parental control feature in place.

As seen in the screenshot shared by Watchful via TechCrunch, the Snapchat Family Centre will allow guardians to "get visibility into who they (their children) are friends with." Additionally, guardians will also be able to see who their children are interacting with on Snapchat and who they have messaged in the last seven days. Additionally, the tool will also allow guardians to report any kind of abuse, harassment or any other issues.