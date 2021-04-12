'Technoking Of Tesla' Elon Musk Changes Twitter Bio To 'Imperator Of Mars'; Here's Why

Tesla and Space X CEO Elon Musk on Sunday modified his Twitter bio designating himself as an “Imperator of Mars”. He added the title to already existing ‘Technoking of Tesla’ that he updated about himself three weeks ago. The 50-year-old Tesla boss unfurled fresh rounds of curiosity among his followers with his complex bio which he accompanied with a ‘wink emoticon’. From what it looks like, Musk described himself as an “emperor or commander” of Mars using the term ‘imperator’ that was coined to describe the historical Roman emperors. The internet’s popular futurist also a one-time world’s richest man Elon Reeve Musk also compared his starship launch with “Mechazilla” in a separate tweet referring the rocket to a fictional mecha character from the Anime Trilogy ‘MechaGodzilla’, which first appeared in the 1974 film Godzilla.

[Image Credit: twitter/@elonmusk]

The Starship launch tower that catches the giant rocket booster is basically Mechazilla — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 10, 2021

Business magnate Musk, who is also sometimes referred to as “meme lord” by his followers has often spoken about rare ideas such as the colonization of Mars by human civilization, robots taking over mankind, The Hitchhiker’s Guide To The Galaxy, and until most recently about his brain-chip company, Neuralink’s macaque named Pager playing video games including ‘pong’ with AI-enabled microchips that went inside the brain. His company had also released LIVE demonstrations of AI technology in a pig named Gertrud. Now the founder of The Boring Company, which he describes exists for “digging holes for super trains” and cofounder of fastest satellite internet Neuralink and OpenAI has intrigued his 50 million followers by describing himself as ‘commander-in-chief’ of the Red planet.

Moniker used in Tesla's regulatory filing

Musk’s recent bio update wouldn’t be his first time, as in January this year, the billionaire assigned himself a bio that read ‘#bitcoin’. This came as his electric car manufacturing firm Tesla announced that it will now accept payment in cryptocurrency for its products “in the near future”. His unusual moniker ‘Technoking of Tesla’ on Twitter was updated after his company’s regulatory filing retained the title of CEO for Musk and CFO for his Chief Financial Officer Zach Kirkhorn. In fact, Kirkhorn also updated his Twitter bio to ‘Master of Coin’. “Effective as of March 2021, the titles of Elon Musk and Zach Kirkhorn have changed to Technoking of Tesla and Master of Coin, respectively. Elon and Zach will also maintain their respective positions as Chief Executive Officer and Chief Financial Officer,” the filing, signed by Kirkhorn, read.