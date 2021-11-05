Telegram Update 8.2 brings Calendar View, Filter for Shared Media and Global Chat Themes

On November 3, 2021, Telegram announced yet another update to the messaging platform. The combination of features and other improvements coming to the app in Telegram Update 8.2 is focused on elevating the user experience. It includes high-speed scrolling with shared media, calendar view, admin approval setting and global chat themes for the application. Keep reading to know more about the new features coming to Telegram.

Previously, Telegram had added the ability to add up to 1,000 viewers on a video call, improved video messages 2.0 and video playback speed controls. Another minor update launched on August 31, 2021, which brought the feature of live streams to groups and channels with unlimited viewers, flexible forwarding and trending stickers to the application.

Time travel through Shared Media with hyper-speed scrolling and a calendar view, approve new group and channel members with Join Requests, and a lot more:https://t.co/CU3yclKiST — Telegram Messenger (@telegram) November 3, 2021

Telegram Update 8.2 new features

Hyper-speed scrolling for shared media: The shared media section is Telegram allows a user to access all the media files shared in the chat in one place. It includes photos, videos, music and other files. Along with the new update, Telegram users will be able to scroll through the section at high speed with the help of a date bar that has been added to the right side of the screen. While dragging the screen through the right edge, users will be able to scroll the files with respect to date.

Calendar View for shared media: While scrolling through the shared media, a user can click on the date bar to open an interface that shows media files shared with respect to dates aligned in a calendar-like manner. The date on which a user has shared a media file or has received it is marked with a thumbnail.

Filter for shared media: Telegram users will now be able to filter between photos and videos in the shared media section. The feature will help to search for a particular type of file. Users can zoom in and zoom out in the shared media section as well.

Join Requests for Groups and Channels: The feature will give more control to the admin of a Telegram group. The Request Admin Approval feature will ask for permission from the admin of a group every time someone tries to join. In addition, users will also be able to set unique names for invite links sent on the platform.

Global chat themes: Telegram has introduced 8 new themes that can be set for individual chats. The global chat themes will be available to iOS devices at first, with support for Android soon to follow.

Image: TELEGRAM