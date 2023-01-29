The New Interactive Google Doodle Celebrates The Legacy Of Bubble Tea; Know More

The new interactive Google Doodle game is celebrating the joys of Bubble tea. The tea-based drink that originated in Taiwan in the early 1980s, has managed to gain popularity around the world. On Sunday, the tech giant introduced a mini-game on its home page to commemorate the legacy of the popular Asian beverage. According to Google, the highly celebrated Bubble tea gained popularity globally after it was officially announced as a new emoji on January 29, 2020.

In the new Google Doodle mini-game, a user will play a role of a dog who is the owner of a bubble tea stand. The user will have to fill the cup with each ingredient to reach a certain line, the user will gain stars based on their performance. The player will have to complete five orders before the shop is closed for the day. The shop is located in the middle of a rainforest and in the game, each ingredient will get more difficult than the last one. After the dog completes the order, the customer is seen poking through the lid, which is usually considered the best part of ordering bubble tea.

The story behind the much-loved beverage

The popular beverage has its roots in the traditional Taiwanese tea culture and goes back as early as the 17th Century. However, it was in the 1980s when Bubble tea started coming in the form it is known today. According to Google, the tea gained prominence all around the world in recent decades after a wave of Taiwanese immigrants brought this tea and sold it in different forms around the world. “Satisfy your craving and make a yummy cup of bubble tea in today’s interactive Doodle, which features Taiwan’s indigenous Formosan Mountain Dog as well as a crew of familiar Doodle characters!” the multinational technology company wrote in a statement.