Twitter CEO Quips 'How Much?' At Post Claiming Facebook Domain Is On Sale

Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey, reposting a tweet that claimed Facebook's domain was on sale on Monday, mockingly asked 'How much?' However, it was later cleared that the domain is secure and isn't up for sale. The tweet came at a time Facebook’s platforms-- Instagram, Facebook Messenger, Whatsapp, and Oculus VR services-- were facing a worldwide outage. The outage lasted for about 6 hours.

Twitter pokes fun at Facebook

Notably, Facebook took to its Twitter handle to inform of the outage. Facebook issued a statement on Twitter apologising to everyone who had been impacted by the disruption of Facebook powered services. "We are experiencing networking issues and teams are working as fast as possible to debug and restore as fast as possible," said Mike Schroepfer, chief technology officer of Facebook.

Two hours into the outage, the @Twitter handle, in a bid to take a dig, tweeted “hello literally everyone,” on its official handle. Quick to reply were Whatsapp and Instagram. WhatsApp sent a “hello,” with a waving hand emoticon while Instagram, sent, “Hi, and happy Monday” taking the humour a notch up.

As per reports, the Facebook site suggested a 'Domain Name System' (DNS) error on its main page as the cause of the disruption. Cloudflare senior vice president Dane Knecht stated that the social media giant had encountered a 'technical glitch' in its border gateway protocol routes, also known as the 'BGP'. Such routes are part of the internet's Domain Name System, a key structure that determines where internet traffic needs to go. DNS translates an address like "facebook.com" to an IP address like 123.45.67.890. If Facebook's DNS records disappeared, apps and web addresses would be unable to locate it, AP decoded.

Facebook breaks silence on the outage

Breaking his silence after the outage, Mark Zuckerberg took to Facebook and said "Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp, and Messenger are coming back online now. Sorry for the disruption today - I know how much you rely on our services to stay connected with the people you care about." While compiling this report, all the flagship products from Facebook seem to be working fine. The messages sent on WhatsApp during the outage were also delivered earlier this morning. Global down detector reports are also down by a significant margin.