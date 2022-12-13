Twitter Changes Verification Colour To Gold; Here's How CSK Reacted To 'yellove'

Twitter CEO Elon Musk has revamped the social media platform after the company's earlier idea failed. Earlier, a 'Twitter Blue' concept was introduced, wherein any individual could pay $8 with minimum verification to have their profile verified. As a result of this concept, several impersonators misused the social media platform and caused havoc by spreading fake news.

For example, one user pretended to represent US pharmaceutical giant Eli Lilly and spread a massive piece of fake news by stating that insulin is now free, resulting in the company shedding billions in market cap after investors sold shares of the company. As a result of this chaos caused by the earlier concept, Musk has now introduced a new version of 'Twitter Blue', which has three different colours to indicate the authenticity of profiles.

'Twitter Blue' launches three different colours for verification

In the latest revamp, 'Twitter Blue' has introduced three different colours to verify official handles. Gold represents companies, grey represents government accounts, and blue represents individuals. When it comes to getting verification for individuals, they will need to undergo a manual authentication process to get the blue tick.

Similar to the previous version of 'Twitter Blue', users will stay have to pay $8 per month on the web to get their profile verified. However, this time, iOS users will have to pay $11 per month as compared to the previous $8 for all users. Twitter released a statement to confirm the news by stating that they have made some upgrades and improvements to their website.

we’re baaaack! Twitter Blue is now available for $8/month on web or $11/month on iOS – we’ve made some upgrades and improvements 🧵 pic.twitter.com/uRMuwCSElb — Twitter Blue (@TwitterBlue) December 12, 2022

IPL social media accounts react to latest Twitter verification

With Twitter having revamped their social media platform, all verified organisations and companies have now received a gold tick to identify them, including all IPL teams. After receiving this new form of verification, IPL teams such as the Chennai Super Kings, Rajasthan Royals and Kolkata Knight Riders have reacted to the development by putting up posts on their official social media handles.

no context Twitter pic.twitter.com/ej9H7h7YmM — Rajasthan Royals (@rajasthanroyals) December 13, 2022