Twitter Down In India? Several Users Complain About Trouble Loading Pages

Twitter has apparently suffered an outage in India as several users complained of facing trouble loading pages on the microblogging site.

Twitter has apparently suffered an outage in India as several users complained of facing trouble loading pages on the microblogging site. The glitch is said to have occurred about an hour ago in several major cities across the country, according to DownDetector.com.

The glitch-tracking website reported nearly 3,000 complaints and most of them registered complaints facing problems on the app, website, and accessing the home page. Twitter has yet to issue a statement on the glitch. 

As many as 65% of Twitter users were unable to access the platform whereas 33% of them faced issues on the website. Moreover, 2% complained that they were unable to tweet, according to DownDetector.com. The website's outage map revealed that the glitch was experienced in major cities including Mumbai, Delhi, Lucknow, Kolkata, Chennai, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Indore, Jaipur, and Patna.

Netizens react as #TwitterDown trends

 

