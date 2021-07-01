Twitter Down: Posts, Threads Fail To Load; Netizens Report Global 'outage' With Memes

Thousands of netizens reported a Twitter outage on Thursday morning. The outage was highlighted after several users took to Twitter and reported failure in loading tweets, viewing profiles, and expanding threads on the micro-blogging platform. Some users have also reported that while their 'Home' page was displaying Tweets, upon clicking them, or the profile of the user, the error was being reported.

According to Downdetector, Twitter is said to be down since 7:03 am IST for Indian users with a large number of people reporting issues with loading tweets after the period. However, the Twitter outage is not just for Indian users and is being reported globally. More users are reportedly facing the issue on the desktop site (81%) while lesser are facing the glitch on Android (17%) and iOS devices (3%).

Netizens react to Twitter outage

Netizens reacted to the news of the outage and began trending 'Twitter Down' to share details of the problems that they were facing. Most users were being hit with a similar message - 'Something went wrong, but don't fret-- It's not your fault', which Twitter has displayed for accounts facing the problem.

Why are we all coming to twitter to find out if #twitterdown? pic.twitter.com/ylkOkkXvbR — ClockOutWars (@clockoutwars) July 1, 2021

everyone seems to be suffering from a Twitter outage. I thought it was just me at first lol. not having threads or my profile load is really annoying — kayla 💜 HAPPY PRIDE MONTH 🥳 💗💜💙 (@COPYCATKAYLA) July 1, 2021

Good Morning 👋



I guess twitter is down rn 🧐 pic.twitter.com/bI0pW9JAcJ — KyloBlox (@SayKylo) July 1, 2021