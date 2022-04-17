Twitter 'Edit Tweet' button spotted in action, screenshots of the feature surface online

Amidst the Twitter-Musk dissension, popular mobile developer and reverse engineer Alessandro Paluzzi has spotted the 'edit' button on the platform. Previously, Twitter announced that it is working on the ability to edit tweets, followed by Elon Musk conducting a poll on the platform with his account that has over 80 million followers. Keep reading to know more about how the edit button looks, when can it come out and more.

Firstly, it is important to know that the edit button might only be released for Twitter Blue users. With that out of the way, let's discuss the Twitter edit button. As seen in the screenshots shared by Paluzzi, users will be able to access the Edit Tweet feature by clicking on the three-dot menu that appears on a tweet once it is published. Once users click on it, the tweet will open in an editable space where users can make the necessary changes. Once done, users will be able to publish the tweet with an Update button.

Since the feature is currently in development, there is a good chance that Twitter will change the way it looks till the time it finalised the feature and prepared it for launch. Nevertheless, it looks like Twitter has a lot on its plate, handling an offer from the world's richest man. Most recently, the platform launched ALT badges and the ability to add image descriptions.

On 8 April 2022, the microblogging platform Twitter launched two new features that will allow users to see more information about images on the platform. Called the ALT badges and exposed image descriptions, these features were released to 3% of Twitter users last month as a test. Keep reading to know more about the new Twitter features.

For the uninitiated, image descriptions help algorithms and AI-based systems to understand the components of an image in a better manner. Adding a description to any image is important to increase its visibility and at the same time, filter the image from forums where it is not required or might instil a feud. Image descriptions also come in handy for several news media agencies and fact-checking organisations.