Twitter Followers Drop: Why Are My Twitter Followers Dropping? All You Need To Know

Twitter followers for many users have been on the drop since yesterday and users have begun to complain about the same. Several Twitter users took to the platform, seeking answers from the company for the sudden drop in the number of their followers. Notably, the drop, ranging from hundreds to thousands of users, is due to a clean-up exercise that is removing bots from the platform.

Why are my Twitter followers dropping?

Most social media platforms like Twitter perform clean-up exercises from time to time. During this, the platform deletes accounts of bots that have been a problem of modern-day social media platforms. Ranging from Instagram to Twitter, the thousands of bots accounts have been reported numerous times by users. The micro-blogging company, during such an exercise, asks accounts to re-confirm the details. Twitter then gets rid of accounts that fail to complete this small authentication step.

The removal of bots is by the platform to help prevent spam for users. A similar exercise was carried out earlier in June. Then, several personalities like actor Anupam Kher had tweeted about losing over 80,000 followers in a couple of days. The company’s technical support had then tweeted that the exercise was part of the platform’s move to safeguard the users from spam and any other security threats. While many users complained about the Twitter followers drop, several others made it a meme fest. This is the answer to "why are my Twitter followers dropping".

Jack Dorsey makes way for Parag Agrawal as Twitter CEO

Earlier last week, India-born Parag Agrawal was named as Twitter CEO after Jack Dorsey emptied his chair and resigned, making way for his successor. Agrawal, a former IIT Bombay student, had joined Twitter in 2011 and worked his way to becoming the Chief Technology Officer (CTO) by 2018. He is also an alumnus of Stanford University where he studied Computer Science and earned a PhD in Philosophy. Besides, the new Twitter CEO has also given his services to companies like Microsoft and AT&T.

In its first big policy change, a day after Parag Agrawal took over as the Chief Executive Offer, Twitter on Tuesday banned the sharing of private media without permission. Detailing the new policy update on the micro-blogging platform, Twitter said that there are growing concerns about the misuse of media and information as a tool to harass, intimidate, and reveal the identities of individuals. Given that personal media, such as images or videos, could potentially violate a person’s privacy, Twitter asserted that from now onwards it would take action on a Tweet that contains unauthorised private media.

