Twitter France Head Quits As Musk's Ultimatum Triggers Mass Resignations, Says 'it's Over'

Before Elon Musk could roll out his visionary version of Twitter, the turbulence within the organisation is coming off as one of the biggest hindrances for the Tesla CEO. Amidst the reports of mass layoffs and mass resignations in the Social Media networking giant, Twitter Inc’s head of French operations Damien Veil announced that he is leaving the firm.

On Sunday, Viel shared the news on Twitter as he wrote “It’s over, Pride, honor, and mission accomplished. Goodbye #twitterfrance. What an adventure! What a team! What encounters! Thank you all for these 7 incredible and intense years.” With this tweet Viel announced the end of his 7 years of association with the organisation. The resignation by viel comes after 1,200 employees resigned from the social media networking site after Musk’s “ultimatum.”

Twitter sees mass resignations after Musk gave an ultimatum to employees

After the Tesla CEO gave an ultimatum to all his employees, stating that the company is planning to go “hardcore”, around 1,200 recently decided to take part in the mass resignation from Twitter. According to the Wall Street Journal less than 24 hours after the mass resignation rolled out, Musk sent an email to the remaining employees summoning them to “get back to work on Friday morning,”

In the email Musk summoned the engineers who are involved in writing the software codes, “anyone who actually writes software should report to the company’s headquarters at 2 p.m. local time”. After Elon Musk’s takeover of the social media networking site, the company has been in chaos. While Musk laid off more than 50% of his workforce earlier this month, the mass resignation comes as another blow to the company. CNBC earlier this month reported that the employees are now being asked to work 12-hour shifts after Musk removed the work-from-home option and kept it reserved for exceptional cases only.