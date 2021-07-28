Twitter In Soup After Petitioner Opposes Key Appointment, Cites 'non-employee' Admission

In fresh trouble for Twitter, the appointment of Vinay Prakash as the Chief Compliance Officer and Resident Grievance Officer was opposed in the Delhi High Court. Filing a rejoinder in the case against the social media giant for its alleged non-compliance with the Centre's IT rules, advocate Amit Acharya stressed that Prakash's appointment is "devoid of merit" as he is not an employee but merely a contingent worker. According to him, every decision passed in that capacity will invite further litigation and render the Twitter users remediless.

He also claimed that Twitter had failed to substantiate its claims of publishing job announcements and filling up the aforesaid positions within 8 weeks. Amit Acharya's plea argues that the microblogging platform must perform its statutory and executive duties as it is a "significant social media intermediary" as per the Information Technology (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules, 2021. Emphasising that he is deprived of his statutory right to lodge a complaint in the capacity as a Twitter user, the lawyer had sought a direction for the appointment of a Resident Grievance Officer.

At the outset, Justice Rekha Palli made it clear that Twitter has no choice but to comply if the rules are in place. After weeks of inaction, Twitter India announced on July 11 that it has hired the services of Vinay Prakash. Apart from informing the IT Ministry about its physical contact address in India, it also published the compliance report for the period from May 26, 2021, to June 25, 2021.

New rules for social media intermediaries: