'Twitter Is Purging A Lot Of Spam Accounts': Musk Warns Users Of Drop In Followers Count

Twitter owner Elon Musk on Thursday warned users that their follower count is likely to decrease as the microblogging site is purging a large number of fake accounts.

Taking to Twitter, Musk wrote, "Twitter is purging a lot of spam and scam accounts right now, so you may see your follower count drop."

Responding to Musk's post, some Twitter users expressed that this would be "interesting", while others targeted high-profile people for having a maximum number of fake followers. A few users even went on to say if that is the case then the US President "Joe Biden's follower count," should drop significantly.

EU official warns Musk to comply with new digital policy to avoid ban

Meanwhile, EU official Thierry Breton has warned Musk of the need to enhance security measures to protect its users from hate speech, misinformation, and other harmful content to avoid the violation of the new rules that threaten social media companies with big fines or even ban in the 27-nation bloc. The EU Commissioner announced that Twitter will have to comply with the new rules of the Digital Services Act, which is expected to be effective in 2023.

Earlier, Musk had reiterated his plan to increase the character limit on Twitter from 280 to 1000 words. After a few social media users inquired about "expanding the character limit to 1,000," Musk said, "It's on the to-do list." Notably, the character limit has been one of the major concerns that Twitter users have frequently raised, as the difference in word limit between Twitter and other social media services has a wide gap.

