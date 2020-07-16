From Elon Musk To Apple: Here Is A List Of All Verified Twitter Profiles Hacked On July 16

In the July 16 Twitter profile hacking incident, a number of high-profile Twitter accounts including those of the politicians, Hollywood celebrities, Musicians, Tech billionaires and conglomerates as well as Cryptocurrency exchange companies, were hacked simultaneously by the Bitcoin scammers.

The Twitter accounts of Barack Obama, Bill Gates, Jeff Bezos, Elon Musk, and many other important personalities were hacked to launch bitcoin scam tweets just before 4:30 PM ET. Other major names in the list include Kanye West, Joe Biden, Mike Bloomberg, and Warren Buffet. Interesting to note is none of the Republican senators or politicians' accounts were hacked even as three of the democrat leaders were hacked by the scammers. US President Donald Trump's account escaped hacking.

Also, Twitter accounts of Apple, Uber, Square’s CashApp, and Coinbase were also hacked with the intent to post similar messages which contained a bitcoin wallet address that directed to the hackers.

As per reports, the bitcoin wallet has amassed over $100,000 within the last few hours after hackers spammed the verified accounts.

One of the tweets was, “Feeling grateful doubling all payments sent to my BTC address! You send $1,000, I send back $2,000! Only doing this for the next 30 minutes.”

Here is a list of all the accounts hacked:

1. Barack Obama, former United States President

2. Elon Musk, Entrepreneur, CEO of Tesla Motors, SpaceX, The Boring Company

3. Bill Gates, Entrepreneur and Founder of Microsoft

4. Joe Biden, Democratic Nominee For President of the United States

5. Warren Buffett, Investor And Tycoon

6. Jeff Bezos, Entrepreneur and Founder of Amazon

7. Mike Bloomberg, Entrepreneur and Former Mayor of New York City

8. Kanye West, Musician And Entrepreneur

9. Wiz Khalifa, Musician

10. Floyd Mayweather, Boxer

Besides the high profile personalities, the hackers also targeted giant corporations and Tech houses as well including the Cryptocurrency Exchange Houses, List below:

11. Apple, Software and Hardware Giant

12. Uber, Cab Aggregator Service

13. Binance, Cryptocurrency Exchange Company

14. Cash App, Mobile Payment Service in the US

15. Tron Foundation, block-chain based operating system company

16. Kucoin, Cryptocurrency Exchange Company

Twitter: 'Aware of the security incident'

Acknowledging the security breach on its platform, Twitter Support wrote that it was “aware of a security incident impacting accounts on Twitter.” Further, it added, “We are investigating and taking steps to fix it. We will update everyone shortly.” All the hacked accounts have been suspended temporarily and Twitter notified that the accounts were currently in review and users would be unable to reset passwords. The social media giant has launched an investigation into the bitcoin scam.

