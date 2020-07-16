Twitter Blocked Verified Handles Before Restoring Accounts As It Probed Bitcoin Scam

As prominent tech billionaires, politicians, and celebrities in the United States found their Twitter accounts compromised on July 16, Twitter scrambled to block the verified handles as it launched an investigation into one of the most shocking cyber scams in the history of the internet.

While the bitcoin spammers continued a series of cyber spam attacks for almost two hours from high-profile accounts like that of Bill Gates, Barack Obama, Jeff Bezos, Joe Biden, Elon Musk, and many others, Twitter authorities took control of the situation and temporarily blocked verified accounts

Further, the company notified that the users would be unable to send any tweets from their verified handle as it had blocked the user login and reset passwords rights as it probed the bitcoin scam. However, accounts have now been restored.

We are aware of a security incident impacting accounts on Twitter. We are investigating and taking steps to fix it. We will update everyone shortly. — Twitter Support (@TwitterSupport) July 15, 2020

You may be unable to Tweet or reset your password while we review and address this incident. — Twitter Support (@TwitterSupport) July 15, 2020

Tweets promised to double all payments

In a volley of tweets from various blue tick accounts, the spammers promised to double all payments sent to a Bitcoin address within a stipulated window of 30mins to 1 hour. "Everyone is asking me to give back, and now is the time," the tweet said, tempting Twitter users with promises like "You send $1,000, I send you back $2,000."

Spam tweets were launched from the accounts of rapper Kanye West, investor Warren Buffett and corporations including Apple, Wendy's, Uber, and many others.

(Image: Unsplash/Representative Image)