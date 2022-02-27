Twitter May Be Testing New Feature That Allows Users To Create A Thread As Reply

The microblogging platform Twitter may be working on a feature that could allow users to start their own tweet thread in reply to other tweets. The hint about this feature was given by an engineer at Twitter, Jan Manchun Wong. From the hint it seems, the feature will help users to start a conversation that is not directly related to the topic of a tweet. Keep reading to know more about the new Twitter feature.

About Twitter's new feature

As mentioned earlier, an engineer at Twitter, Jane Manchun Wong has recently shared the screenshot of the new feature. It looks like users will be able to add to their own tweet thread. However, since the feature enables users to add multiple tweets in a thread, it is not clear how it will manage the notifications for the same as it should not affect other users as well. The feature would help users who wish to have elaborate conversations about some topic as discussions could go on in the thread and the original tweet would not get cluttered with irrelevant information.

Like Tweet threads? Twitter is making it easier to reply Tweet threads as well pic.twitter.com/k2f4TcFzG4 — Jane Manchun Wong 🇺🇦🇭🇰 (@wongmjane) February 25, 2022

The screenshot also shows that the feature will allow users to reply to their own thread several times. However, there is not information about when will the feature be available for users. Twitter has introduced a new feature that will allow automated accounts, which are also known as "bots" to self-identify themselves as "good bots" by adding a robot head panel on their profile. This will help users to differentiate between automated accounts and human-run accounts. Starting from February 17, 2022, all automated accounts on Twitter will have the option to add the new good bot label to their profile.

The good bot label on Twitter will not only allow users to recognise a bot account, but it will also give provide additional information about the bot account as well. This will in turn help users to decide about the accounts they wish to follow, engage with and trust. The update comes as a result that found that users wanted more context around the bot accounts they generally interact with as these accounts can help with relevant information.