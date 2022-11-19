Twitter Poll On Donald Trump Is Getting Over 1 Million Votes Per Hour, Says Elon Musk

Elon Musk’s new Twitter poll regarding the reinstatement of Donald Trump is receiving an overwhelming response. According to Musk, the poll is getting approximately one million votes every hour since it was first made public at 6:17 am IST on November 19. While there are still 11 hours left for the voting to end, about 52.4 per cent of Twitter users believe that the former US President's account should be restored whereas 47.6 per cent are against it.

Reinstate former President Trump — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 19, 2022

Trump poll getting ~1M votes/hour! — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 19, 2022

Musk, however, said that this voting also has been subjected to 'bot attack' after a user tweeted that the number of those in support of Trump was about 80 per cent, which has now dropped significantly. The Twitter account of the 45th US President was suspended two days after his supporters stormed the US Capitol Hill on January 6, 2021, and unleashed a rampage that reportedly led to the death of six people, including one police officer.

Following the chaos, Twitter banned Trump who had over 88 million followers citing “the risk of further incitement of violence".

Will Trump rejoin Twitter?

Despite Musk conducting a poll on reinstating Trump's Twitter account, the former US President recently said that he has no plans on getting back to the micro-blogging site. Notably, Trump launched his own social media platform named Truth Social in February this year which had over two million active users until April, per Forbes. Notably, Musk's poll comes just three days after Trump announced his candidacy for the US Presidential elections in 2024 against Joe Biden.

However, the 76-year-old will first have to undergo an investigation into the Capitol Hill riots that will be conducted by former war crimes prosecutor Jack Smith. He was named by US Attorney General Merrick Garland from the US Department of Justice (DOJ) who said that this investigation is necessary and "is in public interest" as Trump will rerun for President. Reacting to this, Trump castigated the "corrupt and highly political" US Justice Department for its "horrendous abuse of power".