Twitter Puts Out LinkedIn Job Applications For Positions Mandated By India's New IT Rules

Seeking to comply with the new IT rules that have come into effect on May 25 this year, Twitter seems to be on the lookout to appoint its Resident Grievance Officer, Nodal Officer and Chief Compliance Officer, as sought by the Indian Government. The new IT rules laid down by the Centre require all significant social media intermediaries to appoint a Resident Grievance Officer, Nodal Officer and a Compliance Officer. While a number of social media intermediaries including Koo, Google and Facebook-owned WhatsApp have complied with the odd hitch here or there, Twitter is presumed to have been at loggerheads with the government instead, failing to comply with the set May 25 deadline, but all the while making assurances that it intends to comply, even citing COVID-19 as a factor in the delayed compliance.

Twitter invites job applications for Grievance, Nodal & Compliance Officer

In a LinkedIn post, Twitter has invited applications for the post of Resident Grievance Officer, Nodal Officer and Chief Compliance Officer. The vacancies were created four days ago on June 11. As per the new IT rules, all the three appointees, as sought by the Centre, need to be employees of the company and residents of India. The need of the three officers, as explained government, is to ensure a curb on the misuse of social media platforms and smooth redressals of users' grievances.

As per the LinkedIn post created by Twitter, applications of candidates with a minimum experience of 6 years and familiarity with the Indian legal system, particularly laws relating to the rights of account holders of online platforms are being sought. The job description states that the candidate will be responsible for overseeing the grievance redressal mechanism of complaints from the people who use Twitter in India. It specifically mentions that it is a 'full-time role located in India' and that the candidate must be an Indian resident. However, the job description states that the employee will report to the company's headquarters in San Francisco.

Union Minister questions delay in Twitter's compliance

Earlier, Union Minister for IT & Electronics Ravi Shankar Prasad had informed that Twitter provided details of a Bangalore-based law firm rather than naming one of its own official for one of the positions, which is against the guidelines laid down by the Indian Government. The Union Minister had sent out a stern message to the California-based micro-blogging site earlier as he asserted that all social media platforms will have to comply with the rules laid down in India. Pointing out that the new guidelines were notified on February 25 and that three months were given to all social media platforms, RS Prasad questioned the delay in adherence by Twitter and quipped if there was a need to conduct UPSC-like examinations to appoint three India-based officers as asked by the Centre. It is claimed that on June 6 Twitter had informed the IT Ministry that it had filled some of the posts on an interim basis and was looking for permanent appointees.

The Union Minister also made mention of the social media platform's adherence to similar rules in the US, UK, Australia and Canada but non-compliance in India. In case, Twitter fails to comply with the new IT rules, it would lose its status and protection as an Intermediary and may also render liable for criminal action as per the existing laws of India.

Twitter Summoned By Parliamentary Committee

The Parliamentary Standing Committee on Information & Technology on Tuesday directed social media giant Twitter to appear before them in the Parliament Complex on June 18. The parliament has summoned Twitter officials to discuss how the platform was working towards safeguarding citizens’ rights and prevention of misuse of social/online news media platforms including special emphasis on women security in digital space. Earlier this year in January, Twitter officials were summoned by the Parliamentary Committee on Information & Technology in connection with the bi-partisan scrutiny into the misuse of social media with regards to privacy laws and personal data protection.