Twitter Reveals Most-liked Posts Of 2021; POTUS Joe Biden's Tweet Tops List

Twitter reveals that in 2021 Joe Biden's tweet was number on top for having the highest number of likes, second on list is a tweet by Twitter's official account

Twitter has announced 2021 #OnlyOnTwitter, an annual data that lists Tweets that garnered the highest amount of likes on Twitter. More than just Tweets, the microblogging platform has also disclosed the most popular hashtags and emojis used this year. As per an official blog by the platform, this year, US President Joe Biden's tweet ranks number one for bearing the highest number of likes.

After Joe Biden got sworn in as the 46th president of America on January 20, 2021, he took to Twitter and wrote, "It's a new day in America," and the post has garnered more than 4 million 'likes' to date. While the second most-liked tweet comes from the official account of Twitter itself, which reads, "Hello, literally everyone," which was made the day when popular social media platforms WhatsApp, Facebook and Instagram underwent a massive outage. The post from Twitter's main account garnered more than 3.3 million likes.

In the third position, the most liked Tweet came from a South Korean singer and a member of the widely popular K-pop group BTS, Jungkook's account. He shared a selfie with a simple "kissing face" emoji caption, and the post has garnered over 3.2 million "likes" since it was posted on January 25.

Fourth on the list is a tweet shared by the former US president Barack Obama, which features an image of both Obama and Biden walking arm in arm, with their backs facing the camera. The post was captioned, "Congratulations to my friend, President Joe Biden! This is your time. " Shared on January 20, the tweet has since accumulated more than 2.7 million likes.

The fifth most liked tweet comes from the official Twitter account of the Vice President of the United States, Kamala Harris, who wrote, "Ready to serve". The tweet garnered over 2,2 million "likes" since it went live on the microblogging site on January 20, 2021.

Most liked tweets in India in 2021

The most-liked tweet of 2021 in India comes from the tweet shared by Indian test skipper Virat Kholi, which dates back to January 11, when Kholi announced the birth of his daughter. The post so far has garnered over 5,40,000 likes on Twitter along with a flood of comments.

While the Praying Hands emoji remained the most commonly used emoji in India in 2021. The Tears of Joy stood in second place, and the Fire emoji was the third most popular emoticon in 2021 in India.

