Twitter Rolls Out Super Follow Feature For IOS Users In Latest Update; Check Details

In its latest update, the micro-blogging site Twitter has allowed all iOS users to "Super Follow" select creators on the platform. The feature which was first released in September and made available only in the United States and Canada, allows users to monetize their Twitter account and create exclusive content through monthly subscriptions.

Twitter first announced Super Follows in February and rolled it out to select creators in September. Within the first two weeks, subscribers contributed around $6,000.

you’ve been waiting and now it’s here.



now everyone on iOS can Super Follow our small initial group of creators trying it out. here’s a quick refresher on how 👇 : https://t.co/T4kzTaEhLE — Super Follows (@SuperFollows) October 28, 2021

As per the Super Follows policy, interested users have to meet the following requirements:

They have to be 18 years or older

They should have at least 10,000 followers

They should have tweeted at least 25 times in the past 30 days.

Once accepted, they have to tweet a minimum of 25 tweets every 30 days.

Users can earn up to 97% of revenue from their Super Follows subscription following in-app purchase fees, while Twitter will take the remaining three per cent. On the other hand, if a user earns $50,000, they can only earn up to 80% of revenue after in-app purchase fees, and Twitter will increase its share up to 20% of future earnings.

Super Followers get access to bonus content and badges for easy recognition. Twitter is also planning to include Android and web users in the future as it expands the Super Follows feature.

Twitter Spaces Now Available For All Users On IOS And Android

Twitter Spaces was launched back in November 2020 to rival the popular audio-only social platform Clubhouse. However, the feature of creating audio-only chat rooms or hosting a Space was limited to Twitter users with 600 followers or more. Nevertheless, Twitter is now rolling out the Space feature for all users. Hereafter, users on the microblogging platform will be able to create a Space chatroom without any restrictions based on the number of followers.

For those who have been familiar with Twitter's Space feature before, the company promised that it would launch the feature for everyone on the platform back in April 2021. To announce the new feature, Spaces' official Twitter account published a post declaring that everyone on iOS and Android devices will now be able to host a Space. The tweet also has a GIF that tells users how to host Space on the platform for those who are new.

(With inputs from the agency)