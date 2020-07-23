Twitter Says Hackers Accessed Direct Messages Of 36 Handles In Latest Breach

Twitter on July 23 announced that during the latest breach of 130 accounts on its platform, attackers took control of 36 handles and viewed the Direct Messages inbox. Twitter Inc on July 16 had informed that about 130 accounts were hacked during last week's cyberattack that also targeted some high-profile handles on the platform. Twitter said that a total of 45 accounts targeted, the attackers were able to gain control of the handles and then send tweets from those accounts. As per Twitter, eight unverified accounts had an archive of 'Your Twitter Data' downloaded during the attack.

Read: Twitter Says Hackers Targeted 130 Accounts This Week As High-profile Handles Were Hacked

To recap:

🔹130 total accounts targeted by attackers

🔹45 accounts had Tweets sent by attackers

🔹36 accounts had the DM inbox accessed

🔹8 accounts had an archive of “Your Twitter Data” downloaded, none of these are Verified — Twitter Support (@TwitterSupport) July 23, 2020

Read: Twitter To Suspend 'QAnon' Accounts Which Post Conspiracy Theories Against Trump

On July 15, high-profile celebrities such as Barack Obama, Joe Biden, Bill Gates, Jeff Bezos, Elon Musk, Kanye West, and many others, including corporate accounts of Uber and Apple, all of whom have verified profiles were targeted by Bitcoin scammers. The hackers tweeted spam messages from these profiles and asked their followers to send money to a specified Bitcoin wallet. This was one of the worst security breaches in the history of social media.

Read: Twitter Says It's Cracking Down On QAnon Conspiracy Theory

'Investigations are ongoing'

Following the attack, Twitter informed that it was working with impacted account owners and will continue to do so over the next several days. "We are continuing to assess whether non-public data related to these accounts were compromised and will provide updates if we determine that occurred. We have also been taking aggressive steps to secure our systems while our investigations are ongoing. We’re still in the process of assessing longer-term steps that we may take and will share more details as soon as we can," The micro-blogging platform had said last week in a series of tweets.

Read: Twitter: Hack Hit 130 Accounts, Company 'embarrassed'

