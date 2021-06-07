Twitter Seeks Time To Comply With India's IT Rules; 'COVID Situation Causing Delay'

At a time when all social media platforms have given their nod, Twitter on Monday approached the Central government seeking more time for compliance with the new IT rules. In a communication addressed to the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY), the microblogging site made clear that it intends to comply with the rules but needs more time due to the pandemic situation in India.

A source said, "Twitter has written to MeitY seeking more time to comply with the IT rules. It has expressed its intent to comply with the rules but has been unable to do so because of the pandemic."

A Twitter spokesperson earlier in the day had reiterated that the microblogging site has been and remains deeply committed to India, and serving the vital public conversation taking place on the service. "We have assured the Government of India that Twitter is making every effort to comply with the new guidelines, and an overview of our progress has been duly shared. We will continue our constructive dialogue with the Indian Government," the spokesperson said.

MeitY issues 'final notice' to Twitter India to comply with new IT rules

The development comes after MeitY on Saturday pulled up Twitter over non-compliance with its IT rules, and sought clarification. In the letter addressed to the social media giant, the ministry pointed that Twitter has not informed about its Chief Compliance Officer and also stated that the Resident Grievance Officer and Nodal Contact Person nominated by Twitter is not an employee of Twitter Inc and the company's official address is that of a law firm in India, which is also not as per the Rules. Having made the points, it warned that noncompliance will lead to unintended consequences including Twitter losing exemption from liability as an intermediary.

It further stated, "Twitter's refusal to comply demonstrates its lack of commitment to 'providing a safe experience for the people of India on its platform".

Centre's new IT rules 2021 for social media

Social media intermediaries shall appoint a Grievance Officer to deal with complaints and share the name and contact details of such officers. The officer should acknowledge the complaint received within 24 hours and resolve the issue within 15 days.

Intermediaries should remove or disable, within 24 hours of the complaint received, content that displays partial or full nudity, sexual act, morphed images, etc.

Intermediaries have to appoint a Chief Compliance Officer, a Nodal Contact Person and a Resident Grievance Officer, and all these officers should be Indian residents.

social media intermediaries offering messaging services must help law enforcement agencies identify and track the first originator of any contentious or problematic information.

An intermediary upon receiving actual knowledge in the form of an order by a court or being notified by the appropriate govt. or its agencies through an authorized officer should not host or publish any information which is prohibited under any law in relation to the interest of the sovereignty and integrity of India, public order, friendly relations with foreign countries, etc.

If failed to comply, safe harbours which offer immunity to intermediaries from criminal liability would not apply to them.

(Credit-PTI/RepresentativeImage/AP)