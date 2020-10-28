Twitter Suffers Outage In India, Users Unable To Access Website And App

Microblogging platform Twitter experienced an outage as the users were unable to access the social media platform. The Twitter users reported the issue on popular website DownDetector as the social media platform's web version, as well as the app version for iPhone and Android, stopped working and the users were unable to refresh the feed on the platform.

DownDetector, which shows real-time outages, showed 48 per cent have reported problems for the website, while 25 per cent have reported for app versions of IOS and Android. The outage detecting website also presented a global map that showed the issue is being experienced not only in India but also in Malaysia and Indonesia.

Credit: www.downdetector.com

READ | US Election 2020: Twitter Introduces 'pre-bunks' For 'baseless' Claims On Mail-in Voting

Twitter pulled up by Parliament committee over wrong geo-tagging

Earlier in the day, Twitter representatives appeared in front of the joint committee of Parliament on Data Protection Bill, 2019, in connection with the case of the wrong geo-tagging of Ladakh as a territory of China. The microblogging platform stated that the company remains committed to openness and transparency. It also said that it will stay in regular touch with the government to share timely updates.

However, while speaking with PTI, chairperson of the Committee Meenakshi Lekhi said that Twitter's explanation over the issue was inadequate and the act amounts to a criminal offence attracting imprisonment of seven years.

This comes after the platform faced immense criticism for misrepresenting Leh as a part of the 'People's Republic of China'. National Security Analyst Nitin Gokhale who was live on Twitter near Leh airport, noticed that his location was displaying as 'Jammu and Kashmir, People's Republic of China'. This anomaly was raised by Observer Research Foundation (ORF) Chairman Kanchan Gupta to Twitter India, stating that it was not an 'isolated incident', but that several netizens who were logging online faced the same issue.

Twitter's spokesperson then issued a statement on the same saying that they were aware of the sensitivities around the issue of Kashmir. The statement also stated that teams are investigating to resolve the concerned geo-tagging issue. "We became aware of this technical issue on Sunday, & understand & respect the sensitivities around it. Teams have worked swiftly to investigate & resolve the concerned geotag issue."

On October 22, Centre had written to Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey warning the company and taking strong objection to the misrepresentation of the map of India.

READ | Parliament Panel Pulls Up Twitter On Ladakh Blunder; Seeks Explanation On Geo-Tagging