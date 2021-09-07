Twitter Tip Jar to soon accept payments in crypto, see what Twitter product lead says

Popular microblogging platform Twitter might support cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin and Ethereum for Twitter's Tip Jar. The platform is reportedly working on letting creators accept cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin and Ethereum as a tip for the content they make.

While the feature was spotted by a reverse engineer, who tweeted a couple of screenshots on Twitter, Twitter's Product Lead retweeted and surprised everyone. Keep reading to know more about the upcoming Tip Jar feature.

Twitter to allow creators to accept tips in cryptocurrencies

Alessandro Paluzzi, the reverse engineer and mobile developer who discovered the feature, tweeted a screenshot on September 1, 2021, which contains information about the new feature on Twitter. The screenshot has a headline saying "Receive tips in Bitcoin," followed by general information such as that Bitcoin is the world's first widely adopted cryptocurrency. The screenshot mentions information about Lightning Network, saying that it is a technical innovation that allows for faster payments with lower fees than Bitcoin's primary network. Following Paluzzi's tweet, Twitter's product lead, Kavyon Beykpour retweeted with a caption that has an emoji, which reads "soon."

#Twitter is working on the ability to receive tips in #Bitcoin 👀 pic.twitter.com/uycD3qsR5F — Alessandro Paluzzi (@alex193a) September 1, 2021

Bitcoin and Ethereum might be the first cryptocurrencies to be used for Twitter Tip Jar

Paluzzi tweeted again on September 3, 2021, sharing screenshots of his profile with crypto Tip Jar enabled. The screenshots appear to be from his Twitter profile, where the options on the screen read "copy Bitcoin address, copy Ethereum address" and other payment methods. In other images, an interface designed to enter the bitcoin addresses is shown, with a caption that reads "People will send payments to the Bitcoin address you've provided above," clearly indicating that the feature will soon be rolled out for Twitter users.

#Twitter is working to allow you to add your #Bitcoin and #Ethereum address to your profile to receive tips via the Tip Jar feature 👀



ℹ️ It is not necessary to link a Strike account to add them to your profile. pic.twitter.com/xT9Tg1vdzR — Alessandro Paluzzi (@alex193a) September 2, 2021

What is Twitter Tip Jar?

Twitter's Tip Jar is a feature that allows users on the platform to support each other by tipping them for a piece of content they seem worth. Before the feature was launched, creators on the microblogging platform use to add their PayPal link and other payment methods to their profile so that the viewers can support them. The Tip Jar for Twitter was launched on May 6, 2021, and allowed various payment platforms such as Bandcamp, Patreon, Cash App and PayPal.