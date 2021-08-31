Twitter To Roll Out 'Ticketed Spaces' For IOS Users; Details Of Latest Announcement Here

Twitter has announced the rollout of its Ticketed Spaces or paid live audio rooms on iOS. Twitter Spaces announced on its Twitter handle that they are "experimenting" with the feature for iOS users. The company had in June first opened its applications for users to try Ticketed Spaces.

While revealing about the feature available for iOS users, Twitter Spaces on its Twitter handle informed, "We want to help people creating cool Spaces make $$$. today, some Hosts will be able create Ticketed Spaces! we’re experimenting on iOS only for now but we hope to get it to everyone soon. know it’s taking us a little time, but we want to get this right for you!" For the ticketing spaces, hosts can charge as low as $1 and as high as $999. The hosts are also allowed to set a room size cap, according to ANI. Reportedly, the hosts will get up to 97 per cent of the earned money on the Ticketed Spaces.

According to ANI, if a user starts earning $50,000 on the app, Twitter has planned to increase the cut from 3 per cent to 20 per cent. Following the announcement of the Ticketed Spaces, Twitter has also made changes to live audio rooms. As per the ANI report, changes have been made to how people can find the audio live rooms. Reportedly, for the users who listen to space, the live audio rooms are visible at the top of the Twitter app. Through settings, people can hide their activities and API has also been updated. According to the Twitter blog post, hosts can set the size of their Ticketed Spaces. Hosts can also remind the attendees about the Space happening by sending the notification to their devices.

Inputs from ANI