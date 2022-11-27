'Twitter Will Exceed Billion Monthly Users In 12-18 Months': Elon Musk's Bold Prophecy

Known for making bold predictions regarding his ventures, Elon Musk has made another prophecy about Twitter. The tech billionaire has predicted that the number of monthly users on his newly bought site will exceed the billion mark in just a year or 18 months at the most.

“I think I see a path to Twitter exceeding a billion monthly users in 12 to 18 months,” Musk tweeted. He was replying to Canadian psychologist and author Jordan Peterson who retweeted Musk’s tweet wherein he shared slides from his ‘company talk’ showcasing an all-time high user base and the lowest amount of hate speech on Twitter.

I think I see a path to Twitter exceeding a billion monthly users in 12 to 18 months — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 27, 2022

Apart from clocking in the highest number of daily and monthly users, Musk is also restoring accounts that were suspended for various reasons. Notably, Peterson was one of the prominent personalities who was banned from the platform. His account was suspended in June this year as he allegedly went "against hateful conduct" guidelines on Twitter by tweeting about transgender actor Elliot Page.

Twitter usage at an all-time high: Musk

Slides from my Twitter company talk pic.twitter.com/8LLXrwylta — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 27, 2022

According to the slides shared by Musk earlier today, Twitter is averaging two million users in the past seven days which is 66% higher than the same week in the previous year. Moreover, the number of ‘user active minutes’ has reached a whopping 8 billion per day which is 30% higher than the same week in 2021.

As for the ‘Global monetisable daily active users’, it has crossed the quarter billion mark (25,38,65,365) as of November 20 whereas the hate speech impressions have lowered to 2.5 million from 10 million a few months ago. Impersonation due to the '$8 blue badge for all' caused a lot of chaos but they have fallen significantly, according to Musk's slides. The number of impersonators as of November 10 had reached nearly 9,000 but has fallen to around 2,500 users.

Determined to create a Twitter 2.0, Musk is calling it 'The Everything App' which would act as a 'digital town square'. In a response to author Stephen King's tweet, where he said Musk is "a terrible fit for Twitter, the billionaire tweeted, "The goal is a trusted digital town square, where a wide range of views is tolerated, provided people don’t break the law or spam. For example, any incitement to violence will result in account suspension."