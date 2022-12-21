Twitterati Wants American Rapper Snoop Dogg To Run Elon Musk’s Twitter; 'Hire Back All...'

Elon Musk’s plan to leave “some decisions to the people on Twitter” seems to have backfired after the CEO tweeted a poll asking “Should I step down as head of Twitter? I will abide by the results of this poll”. The poll received 17,502,391 votes, 57.5 percent of which voted ‘Yes’ to Musk stepping down. This resulted in the Twitterati holding their own polls asking if they should run Twitter including some well-known faces like legendary American rapper Snoop Dogg. Taking a page out of the Tesla billionaire’s book, Dogg posted a poll asking “Should I run Twitter?”. Fourteen hours in, the poll has garnered more than 3.4 million votes with 81 percent voting ‘Yes’ to Dogg’s question.

Now that the results are out, the billionaire is taking relatively longer to follow the path of ‘vox populi’ unlike his previous polls of reinstating former US President Donald Trump's account as well as other suspended ones. Musk's silence has not gone unnoticed and Twitter users have now started calling him out for ignoring the results. Musk had earlier told an American court that he would find a new head to run Twitter, but he tweeted that there was “no successor” for now.

Twitter users seemed exhilarated at the possibility of Dogg taking over Twitter. "Snoop will be coming with pizzas for everyone and prob (probably) hire back all the people Elon fired," one remarked. "I'd vote for @SnoopDogg in a heartbeat. President Dogg has a nice ring to it," another said. One user suggested Dogg to rebrand the platform as "tWEEDter", if he takes over.

Musk and Twitter: An indecisive tale

Musk has seemed to be in over his head since taking over Twitter, reported Billboard. On December 18, he established a policy banning links to other social media websites on Twitter, including Facebook, Instagram and Linktree, only to reverse the rule less than 24 hours later. Whether Snoop’s tweet was serious or just for laughs, a number of users are enthusiastic about the possibility. Many users joked about an under-the-influence Snoop calling the shots on Twitter in response to the rapper and weed aficionado’s poll, with another user tweeting, “All I want for Christmas is for Snoop Dogg to run Twitter.”

Bill Gates Thinks Elon Musk's Twitter Ownership Is 'stirring Things Up'

Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates thinks that the Tesla CEO's intuitive approach to running his newly owned social media platform Twitter is "stirring things up." Gates said that a platform like Twitter needs to focus on the things that incite riots, and lead to huge misconceptions about the safety of vaccines or MAKs, or similar issues, reported Sputnik. "I think, certainly, the Twitter situation is stirring things up. Instead of an objective set of measures done by a broad group of people, you’re sort of seeing seat-of-the-pants type activity," said Gates in an interview with the US media,” Gates said. "Social media platforms need to focus on the things that incite riots or lead to huge misconceptions about the safety of vaccines or masks, or those types of things," Gates added.