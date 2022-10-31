Elon Musk Leaks Chat With Twitter Execs, Says Platform's Board 'hid Evidence' From Court

Elon Musk has revealed an internal conversation between two Twitter executives, claiming that the Twitter board hid that conversation from the court. The name of the person that Elon Musk has revealed is Yoel Roth, who was the Head of Safety and Integrity at Twitter. “Wachtell & Twitter board deliberately hid this evidence from the court. Stay tuned, more to come …” tweeted Musk, along with a screenshot of the conversation between Twitter executives.

Wachtell & Twitter board deliberately hid this evidence from the court. Stay tuned, more to come … pic.twitter.com/CifaNvtRtt — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 31, 2022

The conversation between Twitter executives is dated May 17, 2022. A month earlier, Elon Musk had announced that he intends to purchase Twitter. In the conversation, Yoel Roth says that, "But also lol if Amir continues to BS me my escalation route is ‘Amir's OKRS are entirely based on fraudulent metrics and he doesn't care and may actively be trying to hide the ball." Yoel Roth goes on to add that, "Literally doing what Elon is accusing us of doing." In the conversation, it appears that Yoel Roth is distancing himself from 'fraudulent metrics'. It isn't still clear what the conversation was about and what Yoel Roth was insinuating. Many people, after Musk's tweet revealing the conversation, thought that it was an attack on Yoel Roth and as a result many people on Twitter started criticizing him. Musk, however, appears to be defending Roth, as he tweeted, "We’ve all made some questionable tweets, me more than most, but I want to be clear that I support Yoel. My sense is that he has high integrity, and we are all entitled to our political beliefs."

What is the conversation about and why was it hidden from the court?

It also isn't clear who the 'Amir' is that is being referred to in the conversation. Elon Musk has divulged that he has more information and presumably, when he shares that information, it'll become a bit more clearer what the conversation was about and why did the Twitter board hide that conversation from the court. Musk has fired several senior executives of Twitter and whilst these people are entitled to a generous severance package under the 'golden parachutes scheme' they might not receive that money as they have been reportedly fired with 'cause'.