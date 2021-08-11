UNICEF India, Facebook Launch Initiative To Ensure Safe Online Environment For Children

UNICEF India and Facebook on August 9 launched a one-year joint initiative on ending violence against children with a special focus on online safety. The partnership seeks to create a safe environment for children online and offline. It aims to improve children’s resilience and capacity to access the digital world safely, increase awareness on violence against children and its impact on children, families, and communities, and increase the skills of communities and frontline workers to better prevent and respond to violence.

The partnership includes a nationwide social media campaign and capacity building for 100,000 school children on online safety, digital literacy, and psychosocial support. Well-known actor and UNICEF India’s celebrity advocate on ending violence against children, Ayushmann Khurrana, gave his keynote message during the virtual event.

During the launch there was a panel with representatives from UNICEF, Facebook, Leher and a child leader, to discuss challenges and solutions to address the safety of children in online and offline spaces.

Aastha Saxena Khatwani, Joint Secretary, Ministry of Women & Child Development, Government of India said, “In the last year and half, the internet has enabled children to continue with their education, removing the barriers of time and geography. As we encourage children to explore the great knowledge resource available online, we should be cognizant of the threats that come along with the all-pervasive nature of these online mediums. UNICEF and Facebook are taking this important step forward to educate and sensitize our younger generation against online abuse.”

The COVID-19 pandemic has increased the chances for children to face violence – whether online or offline. Acknowledging the significant efforts being made to end violence against children, it is important that different stakeholders come together, to increase awareness, change behaviours and perceptions around how, when and where violence against children occurs. This is critical to promote a better understanding of the violence and the most effective ways to ensure child safety both online and offline,” said UNICEF India Deputy Representative, Yasumasa Kimura.

“The partnership with Facebook at this critical time will help shape a safer online and offline world for children to grow, learn and thrive,” he said.

Facebook Head of Programs and Outreach, stated that protecting children online is important to and the entity took this responsibility seriously.

"Through this partnership, we want to help them participate in public life by using the power of digital platforms, and to advocate for issues they care about," he said.

Ayushman Khurana's message on UNICEF and Facebook collaboration

Supporting the initiative, actor and UNICEF India’s celebrity advocate on ending violence against children, Ayushmann Khurrana said there exists a need to equip children and adolescents with knowledge and digital tools so they can safely navigate and participate actively in the ever-evolving digital society.

Speaking at the panel discussion, 16-year-old Jaspreet Singh said, “If the question arises whose responsibility is it to make sure that we are safe, the answer is very simple. It is Us, the users, because if not us, then who? This initiative from UNICEF and Facebook will empower us to experience the power of the internet in a safer and responsible way.”

Image Credit: Unsplash/ Shutterstock