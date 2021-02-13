What Is Mitron App? Check Out All The Details About The App And Its Growing Popularity

In line with India's 'AatmaNirbhar' motto, Shivank Agarwal and Anish Khandelwal launched the Mitron app on April 11, 2020, to cater to the needs of Indian audience in the short-video entertainment ecosystem. Powered by an easy user-interface, the Mitron App allows users to create, edit and share short videos. The homegrown platform, which currently has over 10 million downloads on the Google Play Store, is a short mobile application sized at merely 26 MB, fitting in easily on any mobile device.

Not only does the Mitron App allow users to create videos, but with a wide range of transitions, tools and in-built effects, it allows content creators to edit videos as required. The application also allows users to browse through a library of top videos across the globe at the same time. Moreover, the easy-to-use video-making platform also enables users to choose from innumerable audio tracks embedded in the compactly packed 26 MB application to add it to their videos and make them more entertaining. Mitron ranges over 15 content categories, which allows users to browse content based on their choice and liking.

If a user wants to create their own short video, then they will have to sign in to the app with a username and password. After signing in to the app, one needs to click on the video button which is at the bottom centre of the app-screen. Then, record the video, edit it, and hit publish. Once the video is published, it will be on the user's profile for people to watch for free.

Features on privacy

The mobile application also has a stringent firewall in place to protect users' data and ensure complete privacy. The security systems of the application set the seal on user data ensuring that it is not accessed from outside or in any unforeseen events as well. Users also enjoy the right to control the content/data uploaded and can choose to delete them as well, at any given time. The app has provisions to delete user accounts violating its content guidelines keeping the environment safe and secure.

The Mitron App can be used without having to create a separate user ID as it allows user to link their Google or Facebook accounts and log in with just a tap on the screen. The app also enables to follow other users across the globe and like and share their content. Going forward, the Mitron app envisages developing a deeply integrated social media and e-commerce platform, where people not only spend time watching videos but interact with videos to create their social assets and are able to buy products featured in videos.

