What Is Koo App? Find Out Everything About This AatmaNirbhar App Of India

Koo is an alternative app to Twitter, built for Indians in order to be able to share their views using Indian languages. This website and app won the AatmaNirbhar innovation challenge and is a Made in India service as per the vision of PM Narendra Modi. Here in this article, you will know about what is Koo app and its features.

Also read | Cold War Firebase Z Memory Corrupted: Find Out How To Capture Mimics Using Essence Traps

How to use Koo App Features

Also read | Cold War Firebase Z Essence Trap: Follow This Guide To Use The Essence Trap Properly

The latest personal updates and opinion sharing micro-blogging platform of India is known as Koo. It is an alternative to Twitter for the Indian users and discussions in this platform are similar to that of Twitter: around interesting topics.

Previoulsy Koo was declared as an AatmaNirbhar App and it also won the AatmaNirbhar App Innovation challenge. This was held by the Indian government in August 2020. PM Narendra Modi has also encouraged Indians for using the Koo App during his Mann Ki Baat speech. Just like you would do in Twitter, you can follow anyone in India who you find interesting. Famous personalities like Sadhguru, Ravi Shankar Prasad, Anil Kumble, Javagal Srinath and many more make use of this Koo app to express themselves every day. Here is what you can do on Koo India:

- Share your opinions/updates

- Discuss your opinion on any topic in Indian languages

- Follow Bollywood artists, Journalists, Politicians, Cricketers, Actors / Actresses, Activists and other interesting people

- View your feed in Indian languages by seeing what people you follow said

- Trending #

Republic Media Network's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami made a special announcement earlier this month, wherein Republic Media Network launched the ‘Republic-Aatmanirbhar Bharat Initiative’ as a part of their national service to promote Indian ‘glocal’ organizations. As part of the initiative, the network has announced partnerships with two homegrown brands – Koo and Mitron.

Koo, a micro-blogging website of India and also was a part of the AatmaNirbhar Bharat App Innovation Challenge last year, took its time but is now receiving attention from many of the government-related bodies. It could be the best Twitter alternative for Indians. The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) and many other government departments have verified handles on the platform. Examples include handles of Ministry of Electronics and IT, MyGov, Digital India, India Post, NIC, NIELIT, SAMEER, Common Services Center, UMANG app, Digi Locker, NIXI, STPI, CDAC, CMET and many more.

Also read | Fortnite Textures Not Loading: How To Fix The Textures Glitch?

Also read | Cold War Firebase Z: Steps On How To Complete The Easter Egg Mission