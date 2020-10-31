WhatsApp delivers over 100 billion messages daily, says Mark Zuckerberg

WhatsApp is now delivering over 100 billion messages every day, Mark Zuckerberg, CEO of Facebook Inc. said on the quarterly earnings call held on October 29. Last year, Facebook Inc. had bought WhatsApp in a striking deal worth $19 billion. As per Techcruch.com, WhatsApp now has more than two billion users with India being it’s largest market. Use of the messaging application in India is even higher than Facebook.

“This year we’ve all relied on messaging more than ever to keep up with our loved ones and get business done,” tweeted Will Cathcart, head of WhatsApp. “We are proud that WhatsApp is able to deliver roughly 100B messages every day and we’re excited about the road ahead,” he added. Meanwhile, Zuckerberg asserted that over 2.5 billion people around the world use "one or more of our apps" each day, while more than 200 million businesses use free tools, and more than 10 million use the company's platforms for advertising.

'Concerned about civil unrest around election'

In a separate statement, Zuckerberg raised concerns over the possibility of civil unrest triggered around the November 3 election. He also said that the upcoming biggest political event in the United States will be “a test” for the social network. In a statement on October 30, Zuckerberg said “I’m worried” about the nation which is highly divisive and the results of the election could take several days or weeks to complete counting, and thus, there is “risk of civil unrest” across the US.

While adding that social networking platforms will have to take unprecedented measures, Facebook chief enlisted the steps taken by his company. Zuckerberg also described the safeguards put to tackle misinformation and voter suppression at the social network with 2.45 billion users. However, his remarks came just a day after he along with CEO’s of Google and Twitter were grilled during US Senate hearing to reform an internet law and hold tech companies accountable for the regulation of content on their platforms.

