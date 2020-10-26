Imran Khan Writes To Facebook's Mark Zuckerberg To Ban Faith-hate; Pre-warns Of Terrorism

Pakistan PM Imran Khan who is cornered politically has now written to Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerburg seeking a 'ban on Islamophobia' and 'hate against Islam' in the social media platform, citing Facebook's ban on posts that 'criticize or questions the Holocaust' which had been applied by the social media giant after a protracted back-and-forth.

In yet another desperate attempt to target India, Imran Khan in his letter to Zuckerburg, referred to 'a pogrom' against Muslims via 'anti-Muslim laws' such as the NRC and the CAA. Further Imran Khan lied that there were targeted killings on Muslims in India and that they were also 'blamed for the spread of coronavirus'. He also, as is his wont, referred to Kashmir once again.

Further, the Pakistan PM highlighted that Islam had been associated with terrorism in France and that 'blasphemous cartoons targeting Islam and the Prophet' had been allowed. Imran Khan claimed that this would lead to further polarization against Muslims in France and asked how a French citizen would distinguish between a 'radical extremist Muslim citizen' and 'the mainstream Muslim citizenry of Islam' if it continued. He also pre-justified that a delay in banning such content would 'inevitably lead to extremism'.

Imran Khan urged Mark Zuckerburg to have a 'complete ban' on hate against Islam and said that the world should not wait for a pogrom on Muslims. The Pakistan PM called for a ban similar to the one on Holocaust.

Imran Khan wants Facebook to ban Islamophobia

My letter to CEO Facebook Mark Zuckerberg to ban Islamophobia just as Facebook has banned questioning or criticising the holocaust. pic.twitter.com/mCMnz9kxcj — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) October 25, 2020

Imran Khan attacks Emmanuel Macron

Earlier on Sunday, Imran Khan took on French President Emmanuel Macron for associating Islam with terror and said that he was encouraging Islamophobia by attacking Islam instead of the terrorists. Imran Khan claimed that Macron had 'hurt the feelings of Muslims' around the world and had 'provoked many Muslims' in France by allowing 'insulting cartoons' against Islam. Imran Khan's attack on Macron comes a day after the French President said that 'Islamic terrorism' must be dealt with strongly.

The last thing the world wants or needs is further polarisation. Public statements based on ignorance will create more hate, Islamophobia & space for extremists. — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) October 25, 2020

through encouraging the display of blasphemous cartoons targeting Islam & our Prophet PBUH. By attacking Islam, clearly without having any understanding of it, President Macron has attacked & hurt the sentiments of millions of Muslims in Europe & across the world. — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) October 25, 2020

It is unfortunate that he has chosen to encourage Islamophobia by attacking Islam rather than the terrorists who carry out violence, be it Muslims, White Supremacists or Nazi ideologists. Sadly, President Macron has chosen to deliberately provoke Muslims, incl his own citizens, — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) October 25, 2020

Hallmark of a leader is he unites human beings, as Mandela did, rather than dividing them. This is a time when Pres Macron could have put healing touch & denied space to extremists rather than creating further polarisation & marginalisation that inevitably leads to radicalisation — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) October 25, 2020

'Unite against terror': Macron

French President Emmanuel Macron labelled the gruesome murder of teacher Samuel Paty as an 'Islamist terror attack' and that Islamic terror 'wanted the country's future'. The French President also said that unity and firmness were the only answers to this. Earlier this month, Macron made statements regarding the faith being in crisis all over the world.

The French teacher, Samuel Paty, was decapitated on October 16 after discussing controversial caricatures of the Prophet with his pupils. He was beheaded by an 18-year-old Moscow-born Chechen refugee who was later shot dead by the French Police. Two other teenagers have been reportedly charged with complicity in the terrorist murder in Conflans-Sainte-Honorine commune north of Paris.

