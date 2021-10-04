WhatsApp, Instagram & Facebook Take To Twitter To Confirm Servers Crashed Globally

Mark Zuckerberg-owned Facebook, WhatsApp, and Instagram have gone down for users worldwide. On visiting the platforms, the users are greeted with error messages such as "5xx Server Error", "Sorry, something went wrong." Amid global outrage, Whatsapp and Facebook have taken to Twitter to issue statements.

"We’re aware that some people are experiencing issues with WhatsApp at the moment. We’re working to get things back to normal and will send an update here as soon as possible. Thanks for your patience!," WhatsApp said in a statement.

Thanks for your patience! — WhatsApp (@WhatsApp) October 4, 2021

Facebook also stated that it is aware of the outrage and is trying to solve it as soon as possible. "We’re aware that some people are having trouble accessing our apps and products. We’re working to get things back to normal as quickly as possible, and we apologise for any inconvenience."

Notably, all these apps are among the most downloaded in the world. Facebook has over 410 million users in India, while WhatsApp has more than 530 million users.