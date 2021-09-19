WhatsApp Multi-device Login Feature Rolls Out As Part Of Latest IOS Beta: Report

One of the most anticipated features on WhatsApp mobile messenger is multi-device login. While the feature is not yet available for Android users, the platform has started rolling out multi-device login for iOS users. The feature will enable users to open WhatsApp app on four devices using one account. These sessions can either be WhatsApp for macOS/Windows, Facebook portal or a WhatsApp web session.

As reported by XDA Developers, the feature comes along with the latest 2.21.180.14 update. As mentioned in the report, the multi-device feature can be accessed in the application itself, from the Linked Devices section. As and when users wish to join and enable the multi-device login feature, they would have to disconnect all the currently linked devices and add them again by scanning the QR code shown by the WhatsApp web client.

Multi-device login to enable WhatsApp web users an independent functionality

The most exciting feature that this update carries is the ability to use multiple devices independently. For instance, when an iOS user will link their computer through a WhatsApp web client, the WhatsApp web-based application will run on the computer, whether or not the smartphone is connected to the internet or not. Previously, the WhatsApp web client stopped functioning as soon as the primary mobile device lost internet connection. In other words, a user will be able to operate WhatsApp independently on multiple devices, without the need to keep an active smartphone.

As mentioned earlier, a user can add up to 4 devices, which can be used independently. When the user adds a new device, the WhatsApp web client might take some time to synchronise the messages and media sent and received on the primary mobile device. However, once the device is connected, it will fully send and receive messages on an active internet connection.

The report also mentions that WhatsApp will be adding the feature for iPad and Android tablets soon. Additionally, the WhatsApp multi-device logging feature is currently available only on iOS in restricted markets. A word of caution from the report states that users with an older version of the application might not be able to make and take voice calls to people with the newer version.

Image: Unsplash