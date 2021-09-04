WhatsApp Stickers: A Step-by-step Guide On How To Download 'Money Heist' Sticker Pack

WhatsApp is known to release new stickers frequently, especially around an event that users are most likely to talk about on the messaging platform. Most recently, WhatsApp has launched a sticker pack that is called Sticker Heist. As the name suggests, the sticker pack contains 17 stickers which are based on the popular Netflix series Money Heist. Keep reading to know more about how to download the Money Heist sticker pack for WhatsApp.

WhatsApp has released a Money Heist like a sticker pack

The final season of Money Heist will be launched in two parts, part one of which is already available on Netflix from September 3, 2021. The series is creating a lot of buzz on social media platforms, as fans share their views and opinions about the final season. That being said, the Money Heist like WhatsApp Stickers pack called Sticker Heist is available to download from within the application. In the sticker pack, users get 17 stickers, all of which are animated. Characters that are included in the WhatsApp sticker pack are Professor, Lisbon, Tokyo, Rio, Bogota, Arturo, Alicia Sierra and Nairobi.

The Sticker Heist pack is rather small in size, taking only 659KB on a device, and is designed by Mucho Pixels. The caption mentioned on WhatsApp about the sticker pack says "Planning something special with your friends? These are the stickers you need!" A user can share the sticker pack with other users by clicking on the forward button at the top right corner of the screen while downloading the pack. If a user wants to download the pack on their device, follow the steps given below.

How to download the Money Heist WhatsApp Sticker pack?

Open WhatsApp

Go to a chat where you wish to use the Money Heist like WhatsApp stickers

Tap on the emoji icon on the left of chatbox

From the three options at the bottom of the menu that opens, click the one on the far right

The WhatsApp stickers menu will open, showing all the downloaded stickers on the device

Now tap the plus icon at the top right of the menu

In the Stickers menu that opens, a WhatsApp Stickers pack called Sticker Heist must be showing at the top

Click on it and from the menu that opens, download the sticker pack

IMAGE: STICKERHEIST/WHATSAPP