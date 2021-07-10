Who Is NZ YouTuber Karl Rock? Why Has Indian Govt 'blacklisted' Him? All You Need To Know

YouTuber Karl Rock said on Friday, July 9, that the Indian government had placed him on a no-fly list and accused the government of denying him entry without giving a reason. The video on YouTube. He has now petitioned the Delhi High Court to have his name removed from a "black list" so that he can return to India and reunite with his wife. The Home Ministry, on the other hand, dismissed the allegations, claiming that he was barred due to a visa violation. Read on to know more about New Zealand-based YouTuber.

Who is Karl Rock?

Karl Rock, a YouTuber from New Zealand, first visited India in 2013 and fell in love with the country's culture, people, and food, eventually marrying an Indian woman and moved to New Delhi. Karl began documenting his travels on YouTube after being fascinated by what he saw during his time in the nation, and over time has become a go-to channel for tourists who want to know what to anticipate while visiting India by viewing his handy DIY films. Karl's fame has soared on India's YouTube circuit, from haggling with vendors to giving pro tips on how to avoid scammers in the country to enjoying tapri ki chai.

Karl gave plasma at a plasma bank in Delhi's ILBS hospital in July after contracting COVID-19 and recovering, earning plaudits from Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal.

Why has the Indian govt 'blacklisted' Karl Rock?

Karl Rock, a popular YouTuber, claimed on Friday that the Indian government had barred him from entering the country and placed his name on a blacklist, effectively isolating him from his wife and family in Delhi. Rock, who is from New Zealand, claimed he has not been given a reason why his name has been added to the blacklist. Meanwhile, sources from the Union Home Ministry told PTI that the New Zealand national has been barred from entering India for the next year after breaking the terms of his visa. He was discovered doing business on a tourist visa while also breaking other visa rules, they stated without elaborating.

He said, "During this time we’ve written to the Home Ministry multiple times, Manisha tried to speak with them at their office in Delhi, we’ve written to the High Commissioner of India in New Zealand. But His Excellency ignored me, even when I turned up to his office with my wife’s Covid positive report."

Rock claims he has suffered a lot of separation pain and plans to go to the Delhi High Court to find out why he was blacklisted and to urge his removal.

Picture Credit: KarlRock/Instagram/representativeImage