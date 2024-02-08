The Debate
Published Jan 10, 2024 at 12:43 AM IST
#AtalTheMovie
How Pankaj Tripathi became Atal Bihari Vajpayee | Exclusive
Arnab Goswami sat down with the team of film 'Main Atal Hoon' to talk about the legacy of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee. Watch Arnab talk to actor Pankaj Tripathi, director Ravi Jadhav and producer Vinod Bhanushali.
Arnab Goswami sat down with the team of film 'Main Atal Hoon' to talk about the legacy of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee. Watch Arnab talk to actor Pankaj Tripathi, director Ravi Jadhav and producer Vinod Bhanushali.
Advertisement
Recommended Video
Anchors
Suhail
Sucherita
Shawan
Rhythm
Niranjan
Deepti
Arnab
Aishwarya
Abhishek
Advertisement
Most Watch Video
Viral Quicks
Advertisement
Live & Breaking
Last 1 hr
Last 1 hr
Last 2 hr
7th February 2024
Kashmir's viral twins showcase their reporting skills | EXCLUSIVE
Advertisement
Shows
Trending Videos
7th February 2024
Kashmir's viral twins showcase their reporting skills | EXCLUSIVE
7th February 2024
Indian-origin Australian senator, takes oath on the Bhagavad Gita
7th February 2024
PM Modi Exposes 'Ghulami' Mindset of Cong In Rajya Sabha | Full Speech
7th February 2024
Ancient Idol of Lord Vishnu Found In River Krishna In Raichur
Videos13 hours ago
7th February 2024
Brutal Attack On Indian Student In Chicago Captured On CCTV
7th February 2024
Vayu Shakti 2024: Indian Air Force To Flex Its Muscle Near Jaisalmer
7th February 2024
Delhi Court summons Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal
7th February 2024
At least 25 killed in twin blasts in Pakistan's Balochistan
Videos15 hours ago
7th February 2024
BJP Protests Against Karnataka Government Inside Parliament
Videos17 hours ago
7th February 2024
Big blow to Sharad Pawar ahead of Lok Sabha polls
Videos18 hours ago
7th February 2024
HD Deve Gowda Hails PM Modi's Assurances
7th February 2024
PM Criticizes Opposition for indulging in ‘politics of spreading lies'
7th February 2024
Rahul Gandhi Offers Prayers At Vedvyas Temple In Rourkela, Odisha
7th February 2024
ED Raids Former Uttarakhand Minister Harak Singh Rawat's Residences
7th February 2024
Harda Blast: 11 Dead, Over 200 Injured in Firecracker Factory Explosion
Videos20 hours ago
6th February 2024
The Musical Journey Of 'Nightingale of India' Lata Mangeshkar
6th February 2024
Harda blast accident accused arrested
6th February 2024
How Rahul Gandhi tried to justify his viral video, takes jibe at BJP
6th February 2024
Sachin Tendulkar meets a special fan on the road, gives him a gift
6th February 2024
Watch: Sudhanshu Trivedi Takes A Poetic Jibe At Congress, Slam Rahul
6th February 2024
King Charles III Diagnosed With Cancer, To Halt Public Duties
6th February 2024
Your Voice. Now Direct.
Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.
Top comments
User| a month ago
Shame on you Arnab Goswami. You also seems to have compromised to be in the good books of BJP right? How could you give platform to the same Sandeep Singh who is an accomplice in Sushant Singh Rajput's murder? How could you promote his movies on your channel? Perhaps following the orders of top leadership of ruling government. Now you are also shielding these culprits? Never expected that from you Arnab. You have also joined the bandwagon of other so called news channels and media houses. Only Money Matters even if it means hobnobbing with murderers and culprits !!!