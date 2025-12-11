Updated 11 December 2025 at 15:56 IST
4 Domestic, 6 International Destinations In India's Most Searched Places Of 2025
Google’s Year in Search 2025 shows how people in India travelled this year, with spiritual trips, visa-free holidays and budget-friendly getaways topping the list of most-searched destinations.
In 2025, travel for Indians wasn’t just a simple holiday. They travelled more, searched more, and sought experiences that were meaningful, convenient, and exciting. At least this is what the Google search chart indicates.
Google’s Year in Search 2025 report highlights the destinations that caught India’s attention. Along with two major trends, the list shows a strong rise in spiritual travel within the country and increasing interest in visa-friendly international trips nearby.
10 most searched destinations of 2025:
Maha Kumbh Mela
The biggest travel search of the year wasn’t for a holiday destination but for a major spiritual gathering. Yes, it was the Maha Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj. It ran from January to February and attracted over 650 million devotees.
Philippines
The Philippines saw a sharp rise in interest after it allowed visa-free entry for Indians. Direct flights and stunning beaches helped make it one of the most popular island escapes of 2025.
Georgia
Georgia became the ideal European option for travellers on a modest budget. The visa process became easier, and more direct flights boosted its appeal.
Mauritius
Mauritius remained a top search in India as the island welcomed both newlyweds and adventure lovers. Its visa-free entry further increased its popularity.
Kashmir
Kashmir stayed a long-time favourite, especially among newlyweds. Its serene lakes and majestic mountains continued drawing visitors throughout the year.
Phu Quoc, Vietnam
Phu Quoc’s popularity soared as travellers chose it for its beautiful beaches, good resorts, and easy e-visa rules.
Phuket, Thailand
Phuket kept its place as a reliable favourite for Indian travellers, thanks to visa-free entry and endless beach activities.
Maldives
The Maldives held its position as one of India’s most searched luxury destinations. Travellers showed strong interest in water villas, all-inclusive resorts, flight offers, and underwater experiences.
Somnath
The rise in spiritual tourism pushed Somnath into the top ten most searched destinations of 2025. The sacred Jyotirlinga made it a meaningful stop, and travellers looked up details about temple visits, pilgrimage routes, nearby attractions, and Gujarat’s improved coastal infrastructure.
Pondicherry
Pondicherry became a trending weekend escape with its calm atmosphere, French-inspired architecture, and soothing seaside views.
