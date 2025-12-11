4 Domestic, 6 International Destinations In India's Most Searched Places Of 2025 | Image: X

In 2025, travel for Indians wasn’t just a simple holiday. They travelled more, searched more, and sought experiences that were meaningful, convenient, and exciting. At least this is what the Google search chart indicates.

Google’s Year in Search 2025 report highlights the destinations that caught India’s attention. Along with two major trends, the list shows a strong rise in spiritual travel within the country and increasing interest in visa-friendly international trips nearby.

10 most searched destinations of 2025:

Maha Kumbh Mela

The biggest travel search of the year wasn’t for a holiday destination but for a major spiritual gathering. Yes, it was the Maha Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj. It ran from January to February and attracted over 650 million devotees.

Advertisement

Philippines

The Philippines saw a sharp rise in interest after it allowed visa-free entry for Indians. Direct flights and stunning beaches helped make it one of the most popular island escapes of 2025.

Georgia

Georgia became the ideal European option for travellers on a modest budget. The visa process became easier, and more direct flights boosted its appeal.

Advertisement

Mauritius

Mauritius remained a top search in India as the island welcomed both newlyweds and adventure lovers. Its visa-free entry further increased its popularity.

Kashmir

Kashmir stayed a long-time favourite, especially among newlyweds. Its serene lakes and majestic mountains continued drawing visitors throughout the year.

Phu Quoc, Vietnam

Phu Quoc’s popularity soared as travellers chose it for its beautiful beaches, good resorts, and easy e-visa rules.

Phuket, Thailand

Phuket kept its place as a reliable favourite for Indian travellers, thanks to visa-free entry and endless beach activities.

Maldives

The Maldives held its position as one of India’s most searched luxury destinations. Travellers showed strong interest in water villas, all-inclusive resorts, flight offers, and underwater experiences.

Somnath

The rise in spiritual tourism pushed Somnath into the top ten most searched destinations of 2025. The sacred Jyotirlinga made it a meaningful stop, and travellers looked up details about temple visits, pilgrimage routes, nearby attractions, and Gujarat’s improved coastal infrastructure.