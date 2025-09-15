5 Indian Travel Destinations to Skip This Season Due to Landslides and Heavy Rains

This monsoon season has been particularly intense, and certain areas have been affected by heavy rains, floods, and landslides. For those considering a gateway during this period, here are five destinations that are best to be avoided for a safer a more enjoyable holiday experience.

Cherrapunji

Cherrapunji is known for its living root bridges, waterfalls, and scenic trekking trails. However, the bad weather conditions have made it an unsuitable destination for travel. The weather has not just brought heavy rains, but also increased the risk of landslides, blocked roads in the hilly areas.

Himachal Pradesh

Himachal Pradesh is popularly known for its scenic hill stations like Shimla, Kullu and Mandi. However, the state's heavy rainfall has led to an increased risk of landslides, cloudbursts, and flash floods.

Goa

Due to the heavy rainfall and fragile weather, this season is not the ideal time to visit Goa's beaches due to unpredictable waves and stormy weather that can lead to accidents and other risks.

Uttarakhand

Uttarakhand is filled with multiple pilgrimage temples and sites, i.e. Yamunotri, Gangotri, Kedarnath, and Badrinath. However, the heavy rains and landslides that have occurred during the season have made these sacred destinations risky to visit.

Mumbai

