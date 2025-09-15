Updated 15 September 2025 at 21:56 IST
5 Indian Travel Destinations to Skip This Season Due to Landslides and Heavy Rains
For those considering a gateway during this period, know about these destinations that are best to be avoided for a safer a more enjoyable holiday experience. Know more details here.
This monsoon season has been particularly intense, and certain areas have been affected by heavy rains, floods, and landslides. For those considering a gateway during this period, here are five destinations that are best to be avoided for a safer a more enjoyable holiday experience.
Cherrapunji
Cherrapunji is known for its living root bridges, waterfalls, and scenic trekking trails. However, the bad weather conditions have made it an unsuitable destination for travel. The weather has not just brought heavy rains, but also increased the risk of landslides, blocked roads in the hilly areas.
Himachal Pradesh
Himachal Pradesh is popularly known for its scenic hill stations like Shimla, Kullu and Mandi. However, the state's heavy rainfall has led to an increased risk of landslides, cloudbursts, and flash floods.
Goa
Due to the heavy rainfall and fragile weather, this season is not the ideal time to visit Goa's beaches due to unpredictable waves and stormy weather that can lead to accidents and other risks.
Uttarakhand
Uttarakhand is filled with multiple pilgrimage temples and sites, i.e. Yamunotri, Gangotri, Kedarnath, and Badrinath. However, the heavy rains and landslides that have occurred during the season have made these sacred destinations risky to visit.
Mumbai
Mumbai, India's financial capital, this year has experienced above-average rainfall, which has already led to extensive waterlogging in various parts of the city.
Published By : Nimakshi Chanotra
Published On: 15 September 2025 at 21:56 IST